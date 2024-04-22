All ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ inmate charges, explained

Netflix’s latest docuseries, Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, takes viewers behind bars to reveal the reality of prison life like never before. In this eight-part series, an unprecedented experiment unfolds where unit cells are unlocked for six weeks, allowing detainees to forge a sense of community within the confines of prison walls.

While Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins may be the face of the project, it’s the diverse cast of inmates who have captivated audiences. In the same vein, the harsh reality of their crimes has become a compelling facet of the show.

Chauncey Young

Chauncey Young is confronted with six different charges ranging from aggravated robbery to first-degree battery. Accusations of possession of a controlled substance with intent for distribution, reckless driving, and fleeing further compound his troubles, painting a bleak picture of his legal predicament.

Randy “True Story” Randall

Randy “True Story” Randall, aged 47, carries a criminal history stretching back to August 2000 when he was convicted of aggravated robbery and theft by receiving stolen goods. His brushes with the law extended beyond Arkansas, accumulating further sentences from 2012 to 2015 across different states, predominantly for drug-related offenses. Recently, in January 2024, Randall found himself convicted of domestic battery in the second degree, landing him a 120-month sentence.

Mason “Mayham” Abraham

Mayham faces a capital murder charge stemming from an October 18, 2022 incident in Little Rock, Arkansas. Accused alongside Ferrod McCoy of killing 32-year-old Broderick Bluford, Abraham remains in custody at Pulaski County Regional Detention Center, awaiting trial. The allegations against him also include unlawfully firing a weapon from a vehicle, adding to the severity of the charges he faces.

Raymond “AJ” Lovett

Raymond “AJ” Lovett was arrested for capital murder and aggravated assault in 2022. Sentenced to life without parole plus 15 years for firearm enhancement, Lovett’s case revolves around a tragic shooting at an Arkansas hospital. Suspecting the mistreatment of his friend Jade Pye by her fiancé, Leighton Delane Whitfield, Lovett resorted to extreme measures, resulting in the death of Leighton.

Jordan Parkinson

Jordan Parkinson’s encounter with the law led to capital murder charges in January 2022. However, by December of the same year, additional arrests were made, implicating Grant Nichol and Evan Franklin. Their cooperation with prosecutors ultimately led to the identification of Franklin as the perpetrator, resulting in dropped charges against Parkinson and Nichol.

Daniel Thorr “Crooks” Gaitlin

Daniel Thorr Gaitlin’s journey into incarceration remains shrouded in mystery, with scant details available on the charges leading to his imprisonment. Despite struggles with narcotics, Gaitlin expressed a desire for rehabilitation. However, a subsequent arrest in January, in Martin County, Florida, for attempting to sell cocaine to undercover officers upon release, underscores the complexities of his situation.

Krisna Pino “Tiny” Clarke

Tiny earned his nickname due to being the smallest person (standing at 5’3) in any group he associates with. He is facing charges of aggravated robbery and first-degree battery. He admitted to stabbing an individual who had mocked him for his small stature and purportedly engaged in similar acts of violence thereafter.

John “Eastside” McCallister

John McCallister, known as Eastside, has experienced incarceration a staggering 14 times since he turned 19. Presently, McCallister finds himself incarcerated for the possession of drugs along with a firearm. Notably, in 2014, he made headlines when law enforcement apprehended him attempting to flee from a pet store with a 10-pound snake. This escapade adds to his previous brushes with the law, including a prior conviction for stealing reptiles.

