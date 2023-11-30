The 10 scariest movies and TV shows on Netflix

Netflix and chill with the most chilling movies and TV shows? Us horrorphiles are always up for it!

Whether you’re searching for the most petrifying horror flick that forces you to look twice under your bed or want something that steals your sleep for at least a few days, we have the perfect list. The only prerequisite is you have a Netflix subscription.

Netflix knows your fears better than your therapist, thus boasting a vast library full of diverse movies and TV shows that can fit everyone’s nightmares. From legendary slasher films that will terrify you for life from traveling across the seas on vacations or enrolling in the seemingly fun summer school camp to psychological thrillers that will make you doubt your sanity, Netflix has it all.

If you’re the person who looks away during a jump scare or insists on seeing horror films only from the comfort of your throw-pillow fortified living room, you should instead look at this list. But for the thrill-seekers who love the feeling of chills running down their spine, here are the scariest movies and TV shows you need to bookmark now on Netflix for your next chill night!

Movies

1. The Ritual (2017)

This 2017 adaptation of Adam Nevill’s horror novel turns the dense Scandinavian wilderness into a terrifying canvas of blood and gore. In the movie, an old evil that feeds on people’s worst fears is encountered by four friends going on a hiking vacation through a Swedish woodland. The eerie silence and screams of the film linger for long after the credits roll, and it’s sure to make you consider canceling all your hiking trips for life.

2. The Perfection (2018)

The Perfection is a psychological horror that blends obsession, deceit, and retaliation into a warped universe of sinister secrets. It centers on a disturbed musical genius who longs to get back in touch with her old teacher. This leads both artists down a dark path with startling results. The movie blurs the boundaries between reality and nightmare, using powerful graphics and surprising turns to frighten audiences instead of relying solely on jump scares.

3. Creep 2 (2017)

Found footage films have got to be your thing if you require a higher level of realism to make you feel afraid. Thankfully, Netflix can give you that distinctly unsettling cinematic experience with the better sequel to the 2014 movie Creep.

In Creep 2, Sara, a video artist in need of new content, drives to a secluded home in the woods to meet a man claiming to be a serial killer. The film gives you a sense of active participation in the progressively distressing events as they unfold, thanks to the clever fusion of psychological tension and the found footage genre.

4. Apostle (2018)

A nightmarish tale of religious fervor and ancient rituals, Apostle is the best psychological and folk horror Netflix has to offer. The narrative, which takes place in 1905, is about a British man who sets out to save his sister from a satanic sect on a desolate island. The gothic horror movie offers everything that drives you to nightmares: unsettling cult rituals, spooky settings, and realistic supernatural forces in action.

5. 1922 (2017)

Based on Stephen King’s 2010 novella of the same name (so you already know it’s gonna be good), 1922 is a horror drama that centers on a farmer named Wilfred James and his plot to kill his wife to prevent her from selling their land. He enlists their 14-year-old son in the scheme, but the deed unleashes a terrifying and guilt-inducing chain of paranormal events. The film blends horror with a terrifying investigation of the human psyche in a masterful unraveling of a man’s sanity and capacity for darkness.

TV Series

1. Marianne (2019)

Can you imagine whatever you write coming to life? Sounds like a fairytale unless you’re a horror novelist. This French horror series takes you right into the nightmarish reality of this thought where the characters from Emma Larsimon’s novels come to life.

The 8-episode series Marianne follows Larsimon traveling back to her hometown to confront Marianne, a malevolent entity she once conjured through her writing. The series skillfully (and quite literally) blurs the lines between fiction and reality and keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout!

2. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

If you’ve lived thus far without hearing of the fractured Crain family, you are probably more of a comedy movie person or something (sighs). But anyway, it’s a good time now (like NOW) to get yourselves familiar with this Mike Flanagan masterpiece loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name.

With flashbacks showing the events leading up to the memorable night in 1992 when the family fled the estate, the 10-episode series Haunting of the Hill House follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House continue to haunt them in the present. The story is set in two parallel realities and is a terrific mix of ghostly apparitions and psychological torment.

3. Black Summer (2019)

You thought we’d leave the list without a zombie entry? This Z Nation spinoff says otherwise. The 1019 Netflix release Black Summer presents the most terrifying zombie apocalyptic scenario imaginable, drawing viewers into the chaos of a quickly collapsing planet.

Despite a basic premise, following a mother separated from her daughter during the earliest days of a zombie outbreak, the series stands out for its powerful atmosphere and compelling cast of characters. The two-season series, totaling 16 episodes offers a visceral and nerve-wracking experience in the zombie genre.

4. Midnight Mass (2021)

Another one under Mike Flanagan’s belt, Midnight Mass is a gothic supernatural horror series that follows mysterious and menacing events occurring on a lonely island. The protagonist of our story is a young man who, after serving four years in prison for killing someone in a drunk driving incident, has returned to his remote village on Crockett Island in the hopes of starting over. And who is the bad guy? A mysterious new priest at St. Patrick’s Church.

The show’s examination of faith, morality, and the unknown adds levels of depth, capturing viewers’ attention both mentally and emotionally. Midnight Mass scares viewers above simple physical fear, tuning into a profoundly thought-provoking experience.

5. Slasher (2016)

Rounding off the list, we have an anthology series that revolves around a gruesome set of murders committed by a masked killer with an unknown motive. Slasher relentlessly combines graphic horror, gripping narratives, and psychological tension to evoke fear. Though the vivid terror is superb, some may find the gory murder scenes too graphic for their comfort.

Slasher currently spans five seasons, with the most recent one premiering on April 6, 2023. While only three seasons are currently available on Netflix, this shouldn’t cause concern, given the show’s anthology format. You can dive heads first into the seasons in any order!