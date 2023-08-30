The final sendoff for a rare Netflix fantasy pushes all three seasons into the Top 10 chart

The Norwegian reimagining of Norse mythology that interweaves environmental themes with Norse legends has hit the Netflix Top 10 for the first time. Ragnarok released its six-episode third season a week ago on Aug. 24, 2023. This premiere has proved to be nothing short of a catalyst, surprisingly leading the entire series to unprecedented levels of viewership.

The underrated fantasy drama has taken over the Netflix Top 10 chart will all three of its seasons winning a spot on the list under the Non-English TV category. Ragnarok season 3 has clinched the second-highest viewership during the week spanning from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, with an astounding 28.8 million hours of viewing time recorded.

The impact of the third season has echoed through the series’ entire chronology, evident by the huge surge in viewership numbers of its preceding seasons. The inaugural season of Ragnarok rose to an impressive sixth position on the chart with 10 million hours of viewership, followed by season 2 ranking at the eighth spot with 8.8 million hours.

Image via Netflix

The series was compared to Twilight multiple times and received mixed reviews at first. Some Norwegian media criticized the show for not getting the dialects right and called it superficial. On the other hand, it also received some glowing reviews that praised “the strength of its central concept.”

Ragnarok is set in the fictional modern-day Norwegian town of Edda in Hordaland, which is afflicted by industrial pollution and climate change brought on by factories run by the local Jutul family. The supernatural aspect of the story comes with the Jutul family, who are actually who are actually four Jötnar disguised as humans. The star of the series is Magne Seier, a teenage boy who discovers that he is the reincarnation of Thor, the Norse god of thunder, and challenges the Jutul family to save Hordaland.

All three seasons of Ragnarok are currently available to stream on Netflix.