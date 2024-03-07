Where is Cedar Creek Ranch, the venue used for the ‘Love is Blind’ season 6 weddings?

Love is Blind polished off its sixth season with the wedding episode on March 6, leaving only the reunion episode for fans to look forward to. Two couples made it all the way to the altar, and one pair said “I do” in an idyllic ceremony hosted at a gorgeous outdoor property.

The finale episode had plenty of drama and discourse packed in to keep viewers entertained, but even with one breakup at the altar, a stern talking-to by fans’ new favorite human, and several contentious conversations, the venue itself arose as a scene-stealer. Many of Love is Blind‘s previous weddings have taken place at lovely, but relatively plain, indoor venues, and the show’s decision to shift locations to a lovely outdoor venue prompted interest in Cedar Creek Ranch.

Where is Cedar Creek Ranch?

Image via Netflix

The season 6 weddings took place at Cedar Creek Ranch, a lovely, sprawling property that’s home to several delightful activities. It’s also available for any range of events — including non-televised weddings — allowing fans to plan their own occasions for the beautiful space.

Cedar Creek Ranch is located in Cedar Point, Illinois, at 249 East Illinois Rt. 71 Cedar Point, IL 61316. The venue offers a lovely outdoor space for wedding ceremonies and other celebrations, along with an indoor reception area and a range of delightful activities. Those activities include horseback riding, goat yoga, motorized tours, a petting zoo, and fishing, and they can all be combined into the perfect package to suit your event.

Prices to book Cedar Creek Ranch vary, depending on your needs, but the space isn’t eye-wateringly expensive. Its activities range from around $5 per person to $50 per person, and — while the prices for wedding services aren’t listed — the locations does offer up its event space for “wedding ceremonies and receptions, corporate retreats and team building events, anniversary celebrations, birthday parties, bridal and baby showers, engagement parties, family reunions, and community gatherings and local festivals.”