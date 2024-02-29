Inarguably the best couple on season 6 of Love is Blind, Johnny and Amy still have their issues. One overarching problem keeps rearing its head for the blossoming couple, and it may be enough to ruin their chances.

Johnny and Amy have easily experienced the least drama of this season’s pack. While Kenneth is icing out Brittany, Jeramy is chatting up Sarah Ann until all hours of the morning, and Jimmy and Chelsea continue to slowly melt into a puddle of insecurity and poor communication, Johnny and Amy are largely thriving. They’ve got a strong connection, they’re eagerly looking forward to marriage, and they really only have one hiccup to overcome.

Unfortunately, its a pretty big hiccup. The pair have been stumbling over one particular hurdle since essentially the start of their relationship, and it might present a big enough barrier to stop their wedding in its tracks.

The birth control issue

A non-contentious, but still troubling, issue around birth control is presenting the only real barrier between Johnny and Amy and their happily ever after, but it’s becoming a real problem for the pair. The crux of the issue is a common one in straight relationships — neither half of the couple wants kids just yet, and they’d like to prevent an accidental pregnancy at all costs.

There’s a simple solution to this, I hear many of you screaming from the sidelines, but it’s rarely cropped up in conversations between Johnny and Amy. Condoms are 98% effective against unplanned pregnancy when used correctly, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and they’re widely available. Always using condoms and being careful in their application would hugely reduce Johnny and Amy’s risk of getting pregnant — even used incorrectly, they’re still more than 85% effective — but they’re interested in taking things a step further.

Johnny and Amy are looking to either hormonal birth control or a vasectomy to ensure their family plan stays on the schedule they’d like. Both of these methods of birth control are even more effective than condoms, and come close to guaranteeing that no unwanted children will come as a result of their pairing. Both have side effects and risks, however, and neither Amy nor Johnny are overly keen on being the one to bite the bullet.

For Amy, its due to a rare genetic disorder that could be complicated by the use of hormonal birth control. Hormonal birth control already has a litany of side-effects, including headaches, nausea, sore breasts, yeast infections, mood swings, a lowered sexual desire, and — most importantly — an increased risk of blood clots. This risk is heightened in people like Amy, who have a history of vascular issues in the family.

The most appealing alternative, then, would be a vasectomy, but Johnny doesn’t seem overly keen on the idea. While he did initially consider the possibility, once he found out about its risks, he decided he wasn’t willing to go through with the procedure.

Why is Johnny so opposed to a vasectomy?

Most forms of medical birth control come with some degree of risk, but vasectomies are overall quite safe, and generally sport fewer side effects than hormonal birth control. Vasectomies are generally very safe, but — as all medical procedures carry some degree of risk — they are not completely without potential hurdles. The most common side effect of a vasectomy is infection, but those instances are rare, and typically quite minor. Men also often experience soreness, swelling, and sometimes bruising following the procedure, but all of these clear up within just a few days.

The biggest issue is that vasectomies are not reversible 100% of the time. According to Stanford Healthcare, “the effectiveness of a vasectomy reversal is up to 90-95 percent,” which leaves between a 5 and 10% chance of the procedure not being reversible. That up to 10% chance, along with learning more about the procedure itself, was enough to turn Johnny off the idea of getting clipped, which lands hi. and Amy back in a complicated spot.

Amy has said that she’s willing to consider birth control, but the risks to her health may be enough to prevent her from taking that route. If she decides the risks aren’t worth the reward, it seems she and Johnny are left with only one option: Condoms. They aren’t entirely effective 100% of the time, but if Johnny and Amy want to make their relationship work, they may be the only option left to them.