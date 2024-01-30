Who is Adan from ‘Love on the Spectrum?’ Dani’s love interest, explained

Love on the Spectrum US‘s first season Dani Bowman‘s love life was looking rocky, seemingly ending her journey on the show #SingleAF. To the delight of fans of the franchise, the 29-year-old returned to our television screens for the second season, embarking on new dates and reconnecting with a former fling.

For those who are unfamiliar, the American version of Love on the Spectrum is a spin-off of the Australian version, both created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Earning numerous Emmy Awards, Love on the Spectrum US saw “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships” throughout season 1, and fan-favorite individuals who failed to find their perfect match the first time around returned for season 2: Dani Bowman, James Jones, Steve Spitz, and more.

Dani embarks on two dates during Love on the Spectrum US season 2 – one with Matt and one with Jake -before seeing if there might be something there with an old love interest of hers named Adan.

Embarking on numerous dates with one another that seemed to be smooth sailing, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Adan Correa, as well as whether or not he and Dani are still together now that filming has come to a close.

Who is Adan from Love on the Spectrum?

Taking pride in his Mexican culture via social media, Adan Correa has a United States flag and a Mexico flag in his Instagram bio, as well as the following: “Love on the Spectrum Cast Member. Animation Enthusiast. Voice Actor. Vocal Range: Base, Baritone, & Tenor.” Given that Dani owns and operates her own animation company, she was looking for someone to share this passion with her, and being a self-proclaimed “Animation Enthusiast,” it looks like Adan fits the bill beautifully!

Aside from his Instagram bio, the rest of his profile documents some of Adan’s favorite things, such as attending Comic-Con, hitting the beach, going to amusement parks, and more, much of which Dani mentioned that she’s also interested in. With Dani and Adan sharing some of the same interests, are they still together after filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 wrapped?

Are Dani and Adan still together after Love on the Spectrum?

In an exclusive interview with Parade after filming came to a close, Dani admitted that she and Adan do not spend as much time together as she would hope, because she lives in Los Angeles and he lives in San Diego.

“I’m very happy that Adan and I shared interests. He seems to be motivated and also is very busy. At the same time, I have no problem with Adan being busy, but it would have been nice if Adan and I had much more time together. We still keep in touch through text, but it would have been so nice if we had more time together if we’d met each other in the middle, as suggested by my good friend Devin.”

Nonetheless, Dani continued by confirming that she and Adan are still together, making their medium-distance relationship work day by day.

“I’m still dating Adan. I’m still continuing to get to know him. I’m very happy that both Adan and I are on the right track when it comes to get into a healthy, suitable relationship eventually. The family loves me. [My aunt and uncle] Sandy and Patrick, they’re going to eventually get to know the Correa family more.”

To watch the love story between Dani Bowman and Adan Correa unfold from the very beginning, fans of the franchise can stream every single episode of Love on the Spectrum US season 2 on Netflix.