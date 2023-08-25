Who is Lucky Roux in ‘One Piece’ and who plays him in the ‘One Piece’ live-action series?

Lucky Roux is one of the most iconic characters in 'One Piece.' Who will be playing him in the Netflix adapation?

Few anime boasts as many iconic characters as One Piece. The long-running series (yes, this is the biggest understatement of the century, we know) has enthralled fans for decades while consistently introducing new and compelling characters.

One such persona is none other than Lucky Roux, who makes his debut early on in the series, first appearing in the fourth episode alongside Shanks.

Casual fans probably know Lucky Roux for his very distinct appearance; he is extremely large and has one of the roundest body types in all of anime. If you’ve stuck with One Piece from the very beginning, then you probably know just how powerful, and incredibly fast, he is.

And if you want to know whether or not the character is appearing in the Netflix live-action adaptation, we got you covered!

Lucky Roux will be portrayed by Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu in the Netflix series

Image via Toei Animation

Bringing the character of Lucky Roux to life is up-and-coming South African actor Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu. Netflix‘s One Piece will be the actor’s first major role. His other acting credits only include two short films, a single appearance in the South African comedy series Tali’s Joburg Diary, and a more prominent part in the film Four walls and a roof (per IMDb).

Jumping from the regional scene to a massive project like One Piece is quite the tall order, especially considering how loyal and massive of a fanbase the series boasts.

Fans will get to see Lucky Roux, and the rest of their favorite pirate gang, set sail soon. The series will be making its streaming debut at the end of the month on August 31 (via Collider). Whether we get to see Roux roll up into a massive ball and crush some nameless enemies remains to be seen!