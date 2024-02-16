Who is Tanner from ‘Love On The Spectrum?’

Those who love The Bachelor or Love Is Blind are likely obsessed with Love on the Spectrum US as well, a Netflix series that adds a wholesome twist to the typical dating show we have seen on our television screens time and time again.

Recommended Videos

Throughout this Emmy Award-winning series “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships” and the trials and tribulations that come with it, and with the second season finally available to stream as of January 19, some familiar faces are back and better than ever, looking for love for the second time: Dani Bowman, James Jones, and Steve Spitz.

To make things even more exciting, even more hopefuls joined the cast of Love on the Spectrum US for season 2, notably the one and only Tanner Smith.

Who is this brand new member of the Love on the Spectrum family? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Who is Tanner Smith?

As mentioned on the show, Tanner Smith is a 24-year-old from Clemson, South Carolina who was diagnosed with autism at the age of four.

Often describing himself as “a kind young man who spreads joy all around the world,” this statement could not be more accurate, exemplified perfectly within season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, where he captivated viewers from coast to coast with his optimism, friendliness, and kindheartedness.

Within the series, viewers got a glimpse into Tanner’s day-to-day life, which featured his living situation — an apartment that he shares with two roommates — as well as his job at a hotel just a block away from his home. Fans of the Love on the Spectrum franchise got to meet some of the most important people in his life on the show as well, such as his roommates, his mother, and his sister, and more, but who is Tanner beyond the beloved series?

Tanner has a passion for United States history, karaoke, animals, and more, and he is also a massive fan of Clemson University. He graduated from the ClemsonLIFE program — a program at Clemson University that “offers a collegiate experience that prepares young men and women with intellectual disabilities for competitive employment and independent living” — in May of 2022, expressing his love for both the school and his experience in an Instagram post.

“Clemson changed my life. I am so happy to be an alumni! Autism is my super power, and I’m so glad I have it because I’ve done so many amazing things and I’ve met so many wonderful people! Go tigers always! Thank you to all my awesome teachers!”

Nonetheless, to watch Tanner Smith look for love on the second season of Love on the Spectrum US, you can stream the entirety of the show now via Netflix. Warning: Tanner might steal your heart along the way!