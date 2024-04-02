Category:
Netflix
TV

Who won ‘Physical 100’ season 1?

This competition series is truly as tough as can be, but who emerged as victorious?
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 03:53 pm
Images via Netflix/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Drawing quite a few similarities to both Squid Game and Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix’s Korean competition show called Physical 100 is the true test of strength, balance, agility, endurance, willpower, and strategy, bringing together 100 individuals — 77 men and 23 women, many of whom are professional athletes in South Korea — to compete against one another for a massive cash prize.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar with the format of the show, the contestants compete in both individual and team challenges in a tournament, getting eliminated challenge after challenge until just one individual remains to take home the ₩300 million prize (which is roughly  $240,000 in American currency), as well as the title of the “ideal physique.”

Surviving the hanging challenge, the death match challenge, the moving sand challenge, the revival challenge, the ship moving challenge, and the team delegate challenge, only five contestants remained to compete in the final quest: Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Kim Min-cheol, Woo Jin-yong, and Jung Hae-min.

Competing in four games, with an individual being eliminated after each and every game, only two contestants — Woo Jin-yong and Jung Hae-min — competed in the final game of the beloved competition series, where they were required to pull a seemingly endless rope until it was loose, grab the end of the rope, and then destroy a plaster cast of the other indvidual’s oh-so-strong torso.

Who emerged as victorious in the end, Woo Jin-yong or Jung Hae-min? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Woo Jin-yong won Physical 100 season 1

During the final game of the Korean competition show, CrossFitter and snowboarder Woo Jin-yong defeated cyclist Jung Hae-min, proving that he was the perfect combination of strength, balance, agility, endurance, willpower, and strategy after all, despite some saying that his win wasn’t deserved.

After his victory, Jin-yong sat down with Netflix to discuss just how much winning the competition meant to him, admitting that it was “a dream” to be the last contestant remaining:

“It feels like a dream that I’m the last one standing out of a group of 99 elite competitors. I was lucky enough to be part of a good team that made it through the survival rounds. I’d like to thank all 99 individuals who were part of this great journey.”

He also reflected on what he did to prepare for the grueling challenges on Physical 100, ultimately causing him to be crowned the champion in the end:

“I didn’t know what type of quests we would need to get through, but I felt it would be advantageous to be able to be in peak physical condition where I can control my body well. With that in mind, I followed CrossFit’s ‘Murph’ WOD (workout of the day): Run 1 mile wearing a 20-pound weight vest, do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats, then run another mile. I think following this circuit was what best prepared me for the challenges.”

With the finale of Physical 100 season 2 dropping on Netflix today (April 2), who will serve as Woo Jin-yong’s successor? Tune into the beloved competition series to see for yourself.

related content
Read Article ‘3 Body Problem’ wallfacers, explained
3 body problem netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘3 Body Problem’ wallfacers, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is ‘3 Body Problem’ about God?
3 body problem netflix
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is ‘3 Body Problem’ about God?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Jake Gyllenhaal’s loss is also Netflix’s loss as both get their thunder stolen
Jake Gyllenhaal road house prime video Netflix
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Jake Gyllenhaal’s loss is also Netflix’s loss as both get their thunder stolen
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Mar 31, 2024
Read Article ‘3 Body Problem’ producers: Lin Qi’s death, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
‘3 Body Problem’ producers: Lin Qi’s death, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Ben Affleck wants you to know that he doesn’t care about being cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ because he’s making a killing on Netflix
Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Ben Affleck wants you to know that he doesn’t care about being cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ because he’s making a killing on Netflix
Christian Bone Christian Bone Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘3 Body Problem’ wallfacers, explained
3 body problem netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘3 Body Problem’ wallfacers, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is ‘3 Body Problem’ about God?
3 body problem netflix
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is ‘3 Body Problem’ about God?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Jake Gyllenhaal’s loss is also Netflix’s loss as both get their thunder stolen
Jake Gyllenhaal road house prime video Netflix
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Jake Gyllenhaal’s loss is also Netflix’s loss as both get their thunder stolen
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Mar 31, 2024
Read Article ‘3 Body Problem’ producers: Lin Qi’s death, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
‘3 Body Problem’ producers: Lin Qi’s death, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Ben Affleck wants you to know that he doesn’t care about being cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ because he’s making a killing on Netflix
Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Ben Affleck wants you to know that he doesn’t care about being cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ because he’s making a killing on Netflix
Christian Bone Christian Bone Mar 28, 2024
Author
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).