Who won ‘Physical 100’ season 1?

Drawing quite a few similarities to both Squid Game and Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix’s Korean competition show called Physical 100 is the true test of strength, balance, agility, endurance, willpower, and strategy, bringing together 100 individuals — 77 men and 23 women, many of whom are professional athletes in South Korea — to compete against one another for a massive cash prize.

For those who are unfamiliar with the format of the show, the contestants compete in both individual and team challenges in a tournament, getting eliminated challenge after challenge until just one individual remains to take home the ₩300 million prize (which is roughly $240,000 in American currency), as well as the title of the “ideal physique.”

Surviving the hanging challenge, the death match challenge, the moving sand challenge, the revival challenge, the ship moving challenge, and the team delegate challenge, only five contestants remained to compete in the final quest: Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Kim Min-cheol, Woo Jin-yong, and Jung Hae-min.

Competing in four games, with an individual being eliminated after each and every game, only two contestants — Woo Jin-yong and Jung Hae-min — competed in the final game of the beloved competition series, where they were required to pull a seemingly endless rope until it was loose, grab the end of the rope, and then destroy a plaster cast of the other indvidual’s oh-so-strong torso.

Who emerged as victorious in the end, Woo Jin-yong or Jung Hae-min? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Woo Jin-yong won Physical 100 season 1

During the final game of the Korean competition show, CrossFitter and snowboarder Woo Jin-yong defeated cyclist Jung Hae-min, proving that he was the perfect combination of strength, balance, agility, endurance, willpower, and strategy after all, despite some saying that his win wasn’t deserved.

After his victory, Jin-yong sat down with Netflix to discuss just how much winning the competition meant to him, admitting that it was “a dream” to be the last contestant remaining:

“It feels like a dream that I’m the last one standing out of a group of 99 elite competitors. I was lucky enough to be part of a good team that made it through the survival rounds. I’d like to thank all 99 individuals who were part of this great journey.”

He also reflected on what he did to prepare for the grueling challenges on Physical 100, ultimately causing him to be crowned the champion in the end:

“I didn’t know what type of quests we would need to get through, but I felt it would be advantageous to be able to be in peak physical condition where I can control my body well. With that in mind, I followed CrossFit’s ‘Murph’ WOD (workout of the day): Run 1 mile wearing a 20-pound weight vest, do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats, then run another mile. I think following this circuit was what best prepared me for the challenges.”

With the finale of Physical 100 season 2 dropping on Netflix today (April 2), who will serve as Woo Jin-yong’s successor? Tune into the beloved competition series to see for yourself.