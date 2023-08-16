10 anime characters who can beat Goku from ‘Dragon Ball’

Goku is a powerful Super Saiyan. Ever since his introduction in the 1980s through the Dragon Ball franchise, he has become one of the most iconic anime characters in Japanese media and is still beloved to this day, evident through cosplay and ongoing anime and manga series. However, this overpowered anime character poses a question to fans out there — who could defeat him?

For a long time, many thought that Superman is the only character in existence who could face him due to his super strength and Kryptonian bloodline. But thanks to the constant release of new anime shows, there are others out there who could be worthy adversaries to him. So, if the anime and manga industry decided to create one giant crossover event and have Goku face anyone in any franchise, here are some potential opponents who could challenge this otherwise bumbling guy in an orange jumpsuit.

10. Ryuk (Death Note)

The battle between this super Saiyan and the Shinigami of death wouldn’t last very long, because all Ryuk has to do is write Goku’s name in his death note. Even if Goku isn’t his real name, Ryuk could use his god-like abilities to determine it. Also, no one except those who wield the death note could see him, meaning that Goku can’t fight or even touch this god. He’d better hope he’s on this Shinigami’s good side if he wants to survive.

9. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Kirito has fought system administrators, dangerous monsters, fairy kings, best friends, murderers, and god-like creatures. So, fighting against Goku would be no different… if the battle were held online. If this duel took place in the real world, then Kirito is in trouble since he’s just a normal teenager who plays a lot of video games.

8. Mitsukuni “Honey” Haninozuka (Ouran High School Host Club)

This cute and adorable high school student is someone not worth messing with. While he does love cake and all things cute and sweet, he’s also a skilled martial artist. Even when dodging attacks, he doesn’t break a sweat. It’s also important to note that his family was urged by Japan’s Secretary of Defense not to have Honey fight in public, because people might view him as “a weapon of mass destruction” and trigger a possible U.N. investigation. If government officials think this kid is a threat, then Goku had better not let his guard down.

7. Madoka Kaname (Puella Magi Madoka Magika)

Madoka Kaname has to be the strongest magical girl out there, thanks to Homura’s time-traveling antics that led to her receiving god-like powers through a single wish. She has the ability to rewrite the universe as a result, to the point that her memory is forgotten. While it is unlikely for her and Goku to go face to face, Madoka’s powers should be potent enough to take down this Super Saiyan.

6. Korosensei (Assassination Classroom)

This junior high school teacher is also a very powerful creature, despite his wish to be someone weak who could protect others. He can travel at speeds of Mach 20, is almost impervious to normal bullets, has a strong sense of smell, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Granted, Goku is faster by over 800,000, but unless Goku has some “antimatter” superpowers up his sleeve, it’s going to take more than speed to beat someone whose body could explode the moon.

5. Eri (My Hero Academia)

Don’t let this young girl fool you; Eri from MHA has the ability to reverse a body to its previous state. Her quirk, called “rewind,” has the potential to make someone younger, cured, or even cease to exist. Even her blood could activate this ability and has the potential to render them “quirkless.” All she has to do is remove Goku from existence, and it’s over. The only issue is that it took her a while to control her powers, and it’s tied to her emotional state. So that might be a small handicap she has to grapple with when fighting against Kakarot.

4. Truth (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Truth is an omnipresent and omniscient god-like being that embodies the universe. This creature might not fight Goku, but it is strong enough to defeat him. At the same time, Goku would need to have some alchemy knowledge just to be able to face this being. But even if we remove the alchemy requirement, this is a god or deity that Goku would be up against, and no single punch or energy attack could beat it.

3. Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto Shippuden)

There is a reason why Naruto Uzumaki became the Seventh Hokage. Despite his goofy attitude and personality, he’s a skilled shinobi that shouldn’t be underestimated. Naruto has limitless chakra to use a variety of senjutsus, ninjutsus, and activate his tailed beast mode. If these two iconic anime characters were to clash, it would be an event that shouldn’t be missed.

2. Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

As a human, Eren would be easy to defeat. But as a titan? Now that’s a challenge. Titans do not react to pain, and Eren owning the powers of the Attack and Founding Titan could make him unstoppable, especially when he triggers the rumbling to stop Goku in his tracks. Titan bodies also have a body temperature that could cause second-degree burns. Unless Goku knows where the titan’s weak spots are, defeating Eren wouldn’t be easy.

1. Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama’s quest in One Punch Man is simple — to find a worthy adversary. All of his opponents die after a single punch, with only a few strong enough to reach his level of power. Luckily for him, Goku is perfect to take him on. This match-up would be the biggest duel in anime history if it were to happen. Two of anime’s strongest, and possibly overpowered characters would duke it out in a battle of brawn, with only one of them walking out alive.