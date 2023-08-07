A terrifying ‘Teletubbies’ fact is sending the internet into chaos once again

It’s been over two decades since the original run of the Teletubbies aired, and a horrifying open secret has emerged once more. A fun fact about the British children’s series has sent the internet into chaos after learning about the show’s dark yet open secret.

Teletubbies was shot in the vast farmlands of Wimpstone in Warwickshire, England, due to the height of the costumes for the show’s main characters. This location was meant to be a secret, but it wasn’t long before people learned about its existence.

You might have thought the Teletubbies were cute, fun, playful creatures, but no. It turns out these alien-like beings were more than 6 feet tall. Terrifying, right? Well, given this build the show’s secret filming location was quickly found.

Unfortunately, the owners didn’t appreciate fans and visitors coming to the area solely to visit the “Tubbytronic Superdome” (aka the home of the Teletubbies). So they decided to take a drastic step, which was to flood the set.

The British TV show "Teletubbies" aired from 1997 to 2001.



Contrary to their on-screen appearance, the characters were huge: Tinky Winky was 10 feet tall, Po was 6 feet 6 inches, Laa-Laa was 6 feet 5 inches, and Dipsy was 8 feet.



To make them appear small, the show was filmed…

People were shocked to hear about this fact. But then again, this is the internet, and some thought this was just clickbait nonsense. Fortunately, this open secret was backed up with a Daily Mail article in 2017, which reported that Teletubbyland was “transformed into a giant pond.”

What’s shocking about this revelation is that it’s the complete opposite of what the landowners of Hobbiton did after The Lord of the Rings finished shooting. Teletubbies fans and casual viewers of the BBC series were shocked at the missed opportunity these landowners had made just because they didn’t like guests on their land.

While there could be an argument that the owners didn’t care about money, the Daily Mail reported that Rex Harding wished he had ‘asked for more’ since he was paid £1,000 a month during the show’s production.

Interestingly, the flooding wasn’t what shocked people the most. People either may have forgotten or never knew that the show was a British production. So the moment they read that the old set was flooded and had been produced in the U.K., most of them were like ‘Yep, that checks out,’ as if it was expected.

A revival series was released in 2015 after the show’s original run ended in 2001. The spin-off was later redubbed and added to Netflix in 2022, with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess narrating each episode.

People might recognize the Teletubbies for its weird dialogue, eccentric characters, and the ‘baby sun,’ but the show has a lot of open secrets that viewers might not be aware of. Once these secrets come into the spotlight, don’t be surprised when people who view this show with nostalgia are shocked in horror. But then again, this children’s program has the potential to make its way in the horror scene.