After 20 weeks ‘Stranger Things’ has finally dropped from the Netflix top 10

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s strongest-performing series, with no statistic making that more obvious than how long its last season remained in the streaming service’s Top 10 charts.

The ’80s throwback sci-fi horror has an incredibly dedicated fan base and has been one of the most talked about shows of the last seven years, so it isn’t surprising then that it managed to cling on to the Top 10 for 20 weeks – five whole months. However, all good things, just like Eddie’s tenure on the show, must come to an end.

Of course, once we’ve all digested the fifth and final season, there’s a chance we’ll never see the show on the charts again. Every season since its arrival seems to have just built and built up towards this climatic ending with the last season, season four, giving us a glimpse at Eleven’s mysterious past and the potential cause for all the destruction we have seen so far.

The last season had a huge cultural impact worldwide, pushing Kate Bush’s 1985 single, “Running Up That Hill,” to reach number one in the UK Singles chart and in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was featured on the show. Stranger Things took the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 immediately and held the position for seven of the 20 weeks it was in the charts, dropping off every so often when a new popular series was released, only to wrest it back the next week

It was only knocked off for good when season four of Virgin River came out followed by the popular debut of The Sandman. Last week saw the show completely fall off the charts, but we have to give it major props for staying there for so long.

We can only wait for season five, which may be a little while off yet considering writing only started in August, though the Duffer Brothers have promised though that the gap will not be as long as it has been in the past as they are keen to return to Hawkins and finish what they started.