After the Queen’s passing, some incredibly unexpected brands are paying their respects

The passing today of Queen Elizabeth II will no doubt serve as one of the most significant touchstones of the 21st century. In response, millions have taken to social media to express their grief, condolences, and well-wishes to the remaining members of the British royal family, including the King Charles III, and her other three children, as well as her grandsons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Harry, the Duke of Sussex. And while the expressions of respect have come from many predictable sources, some consolations have arrived from more surprising origins.

For example, Funko, manufacturers of Funko’s Pop! vinyl collectible figures, colloquially known as “Funko Pops,” expressed their condolences with a picture of the Queen’s own Funko Pop figure standing beside another Funko Pop based on her beloved Welsh Corgi dogs (in tasteful black and white, no less).

Our condolences, Rest In Peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 🕊 https://t.co/PF1FGyJ7BC — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 8, 2022

Crazy Frog, the Swedish CGI-animated character and Eurodance musician, also took to his official Twitter account to express his well-wishes.

Real recognize real — Axuo (@Axuo_) September 8, 2022

Motocross Grand Prix brand MotoGP also offered their sympathies.

All at MotoGP would like to join the millions mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II



We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family, the people of the UK and all those across the Commonwealth. May she rest in peace pic.twitter.com/z2qa5FwdLc — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 8, 2022

The German children’s toy line Playmobil also took to their Twitter account to pay their respects, perhaps taking a cue from Funko by using a photo of a Playmobil woman dressed in the style of the Queen, and shot in black and white.

Rest in Peace 🖤 Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/eou217S8SZ — PLAYMOBIL (@playmobil) September 8, 2022

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi used Twitter to let everyone know that the Queen of England had actually met the Prince of New Jersey at one point.

Queen Elizabeth was the ultimate example of service and duty… today is a sad day. pic.twitter.com/1yS7RpNeCp — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) September 8, 2022

As did Peppa Pig.



An inspiration to all generations, young and old.



Queen Elizabeth 1926 – 2022 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pWkfBjzHWD — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 8, 2022

Domino’s Pizza (the official UK Twitter account) sent its best thoughts.

While the U.S. Secret Service may seem an unlikely mourner, it did protect the Queen during her many visits to America.

Our sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth was a protectee of the #SecretService when she visited the US and our thoughts are with the people of the UK. pic.twitter.com/uDZ9llVVeZ — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 8, 2022

And, lastly, the Daily Loud reminded us of the true story of how the Queen once helped prevent the U.K. from kicking out Snoop Dogg. Recognize.