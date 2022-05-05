Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp was against getting a prenup with her

Heard also detailed alleged domestic abuse she says she experienced by Johnny Depp during an argument following a Met Gala event.

Content warning: the article contains descriptions of alleged domestic abuse that some readers may find disturbing.

Actor Amber Heard is alleging Johnny Depp was against getting a prenuptial agreement with her, claiming he said before they wed that he would tear one up should it be presented to him, amid day two of her testimony at a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between the ex-spouses and celebrities.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million for alleged false domestic abuse claims she made against him that he says hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The trial, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, is being live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel.

Similar to her first day of testimony, Heard said things started out in an idyllic way with Depp, saying his 2013 proposal to her in London, complete with him getting down on one knee and asking her to “by [his] girl forever” was “really sweet.”

“I looked into his eyes and saw my future. And hope, you know, blind hope, I was so in love […] I can’t describe that kind of joy,” she said with a trembling tone in her voice.

Later on, Heard alleged that amid discussions of her moving in with him, she brought up the idea of a prenup, “to eliminate any doubt in his mind and in other people’s minds.”

However, according to Heard, Depp allegedly told her that he would tear up any such document if it was presented to him, adding, “Only way out of this is death.”

#AmberHeard claimed that #JohnnyDepp said he would tear up a prenup if she ever brought one up to him or ever saw it. "The only way out of this is death," Heard alleged Depp said to her. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/x5ptRIrPL5 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

Heard said that Depp allegedly accused her of having “one foot out” of the relationship due to her bringing up a prenup and the fact that she still had her own apartment while they were engaged.

Heard then alleged that at the engagement party, Depp and her father did drugs together.

Heard testifies at her engagement party to Depp, her father and Depp did drugs together to curb withdrawal symptoms. She testifies, "I told my mom I see the irony in it all."#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/v3KJ1I4ame — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 5, 2022

Heard later described an alleged argument that occurred between her and Depp, in which Depp accused Heard of flirting with someone, shoved her, and grabbed her by the collarbone, following a Met Gala event appearance.

Heard: (On an argument at the Met Gala) I remember what started it was that I had been flirting at this event. We get back into the hotel room and Johnny shoves me and kind of grabs me by the collarbone area.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/v1sntHRoF7 — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 5, 2022

Heard said she “suspected [she] had a broken nose” after Depp allegedly “whacked” her in the nose. She also alleged Depp threw a bottle at her, but it missed her and hit a chandelier, and that he allegedly shoved her down on the sofa. Heard also indicated she may have shoved her back during the physical altercation.

#AmberHeard testified that she thought her nose was broken after a fight with #JohnnyDepp where he accused of flirting with a woman at the Met Gala in 2014. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/TZN7nIDr7v — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

On Wednesday,, Heard testified that the trial thus far has been the most painful experience of her life. She also detailed the alleged sexual abuse she said she experienced by Depp and shared a photo of what appeared to be her bruised arm that she alleged was caused by Depp’s physical abuse.

At the center of Depp’s current lawsuit is a Washington Post op-ed that Heard penned in 2018, in which she describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard doesn’t name Depp in the article, but Depp claims the piece nevertheless implied him as the abuser. Heard made previous domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016, something he says is referenced in the article.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her, and not the other way around.

Last week, Depp wrapped up his four-day-long testimony, with Tuesday representing Depp’s team resting its case.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.