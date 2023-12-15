Are the ‘The Playboy Murders” season 2 and ‘Lethally Blonde’ true stories?

Former "Playboy" model Holly Madison has two new shows coming in 2024 — are they based on true stories?

Murder mystery fans, listen up: Holly Madison from the Playboy-themed reality TV series The Girls Next Door has two new series on the way. First, The Playboy Murders Season 2 premieres Jan 22, 2024, and then Lethally Blonde is expected March 25 — but are these shows based on true stories?

Those who watched The Playboy Murders season 1 on Investigation Discovery know the answer, at least as far as that show’s concerned: Yes, The Playboy Murders seasons 1 and 2 are inspired by true crime and based on several women in the history of Playboy Magazine who lost their lives.

Over six episodes, Season 1 of the show covered the 2009 murder of Playboy model Jasmine Fiore and the 2019 death of an online Playboy model, Christina Carlin-Kraf, among others.

In Jan. 2023, Madison — Hugh Hefner‘s former girlfriend — told ET, “I think these stories are really important stories to tell,” and referring to Hef, she said, “I think he’d want them to be told, too.”

“The Playboy Murders” season 2 covers real murders

via ID/YouTube

Accordingly, Holly Madison drew from still more murder stories from Playboy history for season 2 of her show. As of this report, the exact murder cases featured in the second season were not disclosed. Like season 1, the series will premiere on Investigation Discovery and stream on Hulu.

According to ID President Jason Sarlanis, The Playboy Murders is the perfect vehicle for Madison, because she knows what life is like for a Playboy Playmate.

She tells stories, he said, “of people whose bodies become sexual commodities,” extending far beyond the Playboy brand, and who are often “lead down a dark and dangerous path” (via Deadline).

“Lethally Blonde” is also based on true crime

Like seasons 1 and 2 of The Playboy Murders, Holly Madison’s other new series, Lethally Blonde, expected in March 2024, is inspired by famous murders and other kinds of crime in the adult entertainment industry, not limited to Playboy Magazine.

In season one, the show will reportedly cover the suspicious deaths of Marjorie Lee Thoreson or Kimberly Pandelios, who disappeared mid-photo shoot and was later found dead. Meanwhile, OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney, charged with killing her boyfriend, is also featured.

In a statement, Madison said she was honored to help these true-crime stories come to life with a victims-focused approach.

“We had the chance to delve into some fascinating worlds and cover so many gripping cases this year … While some cases remain unsolved today, these are real people and I wanted to help shine a spotlight on these stories,” she added (via Deadline).