Are there Stray Kids tickets 2024?

Consider me a seer, because I’ve got a strong hunch that the next core memory for all STAYS will revolve around the upcoming Stray Kids tour. This experience is bound to alter our brain chemistry – why, you ask? Because each one of us is getting tickets.

At least, that’s the reality I’m manifesting. Every fan deserves to witness their favorites on stage at least once in their lives, and it’s high time it happens for us. While the world tour might not be officially confirmed yet, we’ve received enough direct hints to confidently point us in the right direction. So, let’s start gearing up for a tour in 2024.

Unfortunately, amidst all the tidbits of information floating around, it’s hard to separate facts from mere promises. Sure, the boys mentioned a world tour, and JYP Q2 data includes plans for a tour, but the absence of an official announcement raises the question: are there even tickets available?

Where can you buy the Stray Kids World Tour tickets?

via JYP Entertainment

At the time of writing, the Stray Kids tickets aren’t yet being sold to the public, but you’ll eventually find them available on Ticketmaster. The tour page is already live on the ticketing website – a telling sign of a tour if you ask me. However, a pop-up on the webpage informs that “there are currently no upcoming events.”

As a result, it’s safe to assume that ticket sales will officially start once more information is disclosed to the fans. This includes the much-anticipated confirmation and official announcement of the tour, along with the revelation of tour dates and the countries on the itinerary. It’s just a matter of time before we receive a proper, concrete announcement.

In the interim, this is the ideal time to stash away some funds, ensuring you’re ready when the tickets become available – unless, of course, you happen to be an ATEEZ fan as well. In that case, best of luck because you’ve now been officially declared broker than ever before.