Category:
News
Social Media

‘At least the dishes are already clean’: Family dinner is ruined when olive oil turns out to be shower gel in disguise

'In this economy, I'm still eating it.'
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 11:12 am
tiktok-pasta-soap
Images / Screencaps via TikTok

Look, I get it; the North American food market, like just about every forward-facing enterprise these days, is one that’s rife with such gross sanitation that it’s next to impossible to tell where the food starts and where the processing ends.

Recommended Videos

I can therefore, on some level, understand why someone would want their chicken to be as clean as possible, but this particular development from the household of @kameron_jane on TikTok is a bit too severe for, I assume, anyone’s taste.

@kameron_jane

Pure Greek “olive oil” count your days #cookingfails

♬ original sound – Kameron Jane

Upon the completion of what looks like an absolutely scrumptious Tuscan chicken meal, Kameron’s mother opted to take a closer look at the bottle of her fancy new olive oil that she used for the recipe, upon which the tragic discovery of the word “shower gel” was made on the bottle.

One soapy taste test later, and the emotions were quickly running higher than ever before, and it was at that point that, probably for the first time in history, someone considered hanging a punching bag in the middle of their kitchen for situations like this.

Personally, I blame everyone involved for this mishap; the bottle design for that shower gel was a bold strategy, but to have not once noticed what the product actually was from the moment it was put in the Amazon shopping cart all the way up to drizzling it in the pan, is a pretty dire case of negligence. We’ll chalk this one up as an unbridled L on all fronts and call it a day, then; perhaps punctuated with a spot of takeout.

related content
Read Article ‘I am a team player,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, while throwing a colleague under the bus and climbing into the driver’s seat
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republican's are working on the final negotiations of the The Fiscal Responsibility Act, a bill made between the White House and House Republican's to raise the debt ceiling until 2025.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘I am a team player,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, while throwing a colleague under the bus and climbing into the driver’s seat
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ’10/10, they need a movie’: Oklahoma family adopts an octopus but gets an ‘octoposse’ when miracle mom gives birth to 50 babies
Terrance the octopus
Category: News
News
FYI
FYI
’10/10, they need a movie’: Oklahoma family adopts an octopus but gets an ‘octoposse’ when miracle mom gives birth to 50 babies
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘How do you know that?’: Woman claims Spam tastes like human flesh, and now we all know way too much about cannibalism
Screenshots via Lady Fitz on TikTok/stock photo of Spam meat
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘How do you know that?’: Woman claims Spam tastes like human flesh, and now we all know way too much about cannibalism
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘They did this in Germany a few years ago’: Idaho officially passing censorship bill allowing parents to block ‘harmful’ books isn’t terrifying at all
Stock Image via Getty
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘They did this in Germany a few years ago’: Idaho officially passing censorship bill allowing parents to block ‘harmful’ books isn’t terrifying at all
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Category: News
News
Books
Books
All ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I am a team player,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, while throwing a colleague under the bus and climbing into the driver’s seat
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republican's are working on the final negotiations of the The Fiscal Responsibility Act, a bill made between the White House and House Republican's to raise the debt ceiling until 2025.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘I am a team player,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, while throwing a colleague under the bus and climbing into the driver’s seat
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ’10/10, they need a movie’: Oklahoma family adopts an octopus but gets an ‘octoposse’ when miracle mom gives birth to 50 babies
Terrance the octopus
Category: News
News
FYI
FYI
’10/10, they need a movie’: Oklahoma family adopts an octopus but gets an ‘octoposse’ when miracle mom gives birth to 50 babies
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘How do you know that?’: Woman claims Spam tastes like human flesh, and now we all know way too much about cannibalism
Screenshots via Lady Fitz on TikTok/stock photo of Spam meat
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘How do you know that?’: Woman claims Spam tastes like human flesh, and now we all know way too much about cannibalism
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘They did this in Germany a few years ago’: Idaho officially passing censorship bill allowing parents to block ‘harmful’ books isn’t terrifying at all
Stock Image via Getty
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘They did this in Germany a few years ago’: Idaho officially passing censorship bill allowing parents to block ‘harmful’ books isn’t terrifying at all
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Category: News
News
Books
Books
All ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 8, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.