‘At least the dishes are already clean’: Family dinner is ruined when olive oil turns out to be shower gel in disguise

Look, I get it; the North American food market, like just about every forward-facing enterprise these days, is one that’s rife with such gross sanitation that it’s next to impossible to tell where the food starts and where the processing ends.

I can therefore, on some level, understand why someone would want their chicken to be as clean as possible, but this particular development from the household of @kameron_jane on TikTok is a bit too severe for, I assume, anyone’s taste.

Upon the completion of what looks like an absolutely scrumptious Tuscan chicken meal, Kameron’s mother opted to take a closer look at the bottle of her fancy new olive oil that she used for the recipe, upon which the tragic discovery of the word “shower gel” was made on the bottle.

One soapy taste test later, and the emotions were quickly running higher than ever before, and it was at that point that, probably for the first time in history, someone considered hanging a punching bag in the middle of their kitchen for situations like this.

Personally, I blame everyone involved for this mishap; the bottle design for that shower gel was a bold strategy, but to have not once noticed what the product actually was from the moment it was put in the Amazon shopping cart all the way up to drizzling it in the pan, is a pretty dire case of negligence. We’ll chalk this one up as an unbridled L on all fronts and call it a day, then; perhaps punctuated with a spot of takeout.