Some Beyoncé news is about to break the internet again

It’s happening. 2023 could be the year Beyoncé throws the ultimate dance party.

Page Six reports that the singer and entertainer extraordinaire is about to announce a world tour that will most likely take place during the summer of next year. Sources told them that she has already booked stadiums though any further details are unavailable.

The last time Beyoncé went on tour was in 2018, when she co-headlines with hubby Jay-Z for the On the Run II tour, which lasted for 48 shows from June to October of that year and made an estimated $254 million dollars. It’s safe to say that a Renaissance tour will be a success.

Beyoncé’s most recent performance was earlier this year at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed Be Alive from the movie King Richard starring Will Smith, who slapped his way to winning the Oscar for Best Actor. Beyoncé’s Alive did not win for best original song, however, thanks to Billie Eilish and Finneas who won for No Time to Die from the James Bond film of the same name.

Beyoncé also likely has something else in the works because when the Renaissance album was released earlier this year, she mentioned that it is the first act of a three-part act. So, does this mean that next year’s tour can also coincide with a new Beyoncé release? It’s possible but that’s pure speculation. Even so, it means she has two more acts of her album to record and release as well as an apparent upcoming tour.

Beyoncé said about creating her Renaissance album:

“My intention was to create a safe place, a Place without judgment. A Place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Sources also told Page Six that she will likely be making the tour announcement in the coming weeks. Couple that with potential new music, and it could be a dominant year, or two, for the music superstar.