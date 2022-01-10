Bob’s Burgers fans have been patiently awaiting a feature-length film since the project was first announced in Oct. 2017. And now, we finally have some insight into the highly-anticipated musical comedy ahead of the release of the first trailer.

Though the Bob’s Burger movie was initially slated for a 2020 release, it was initially delayed due to the Disney-Fox merger, and later the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, in Sept. 2021, the film was given a May 2022 release date, and courtesy of the 20th Century Studios website we have an official plot description, below.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

Sinkholes? Mysteries? And musical numbers? It seems like the film is already well on its way to ticking off all the fan-approved boxes that will make it hopefully worth the wait.

When the film was first announced, series creator Loren Bouchard said that he hoped the film would “scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure,” Bouchard added. “In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

No pressure indeed! On Sunday, an ESPN spot announced that an exclusive look at the film would be dropping Monday evening during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. “Something big is coming,” the teaser promised.

Bobs burgers movie teaser pic.twitter.com/EK0T6qCNGd — Mouse Fitzgerald (SMILING FRIENDS era) (@MouseFitzgeral) January 9, 2022

The entire main cast of the television series is slated to appear in the movie, including H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher), Kristen Schaal (Louise Belcher), John Roberts (Linda Belcher), Dan Mintz (Tina Belcher), Eugene Mirman (Gene Belcher), and Larry Murphy (Teddy). Recurring characters Kevin Kline, Zach Galifianakis, and Sam Seder will reprise their roles as Calvin Fischoeder, Felix Fischoeder, and Hugo, respectively, with David Wain voicing additional characters.

Bob’s Burgers first premiered on Jan. 9, 2011, and is currently airing its 12th season. The film will be released on May 27, 2022.