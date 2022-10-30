Bono’s status as a divisive contemporary rockstar is doing little to dissuade those clamoring to read his new memoir
In 1985, a young man from Ireland stepped up on the stage at Live Aid and sang his heart out. This rising talent was Bono, who would go on to become one of the world’s biggest recording artists. His band U2 will forever go down in history with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, and KISS.
He has lived and led a long illustrious career and he is all ready to share more details about his life with his upcoming memoir entitled Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which is expected to be released in November. He recently read a portion of it for CBS Monday Morning and as expected, fans are going crazy.
Like every other rockstar out there, Bono has never enjoyed the unanimous support of music lovers but his yet unreleased memoir is yet to meet a naysayer.
Bono fans have been busy sharing their excitement for his memoir, even though it will take some time for them to get their hands on it.
Early reviews of the memoir have already confirmed its excellence, thus prompting MTV VJ Alan Hunter to echo what fans everywhere have been already thinking.
One ardent Bono fan has solved the dilemma of waiting days to finally read the memoir — by finding a library that is giving away its early copies! Now, that’s what we call determination.
What will his memoir talk about? Will it narrate the tale of Bono meeting up with Bill Clinton on a plane to talk politics? Perhaps it will divulge the details of the time when a man was arrested while U2 played “Where the Streets Have No Name” on top of a building in Rochester. Obviously, the rest of us aren’t that lucky to get our hands on sneak copies. We will have to wait for the memoir’s ultimate release and try not to lose our calm when the ones who do get an early copy take to their social media platforms to celebrate their victory.