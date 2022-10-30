Bono’s status as a divisive contemporary rockstar is doing little to dissuade those clamoring to read his new memoir

In 1985, a young man from Ireland stepped up on the stage at Live Aid and sang his heart out. This rising talent was Bono, who would go on to become one of the world’s biggest recording artists. His band U2 will forever go down in history with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, and KISS.

He has lived and led a long illustrious career and he is all ready to share more details about his life with his upcoming memoir entitled Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which is expected to be released in November. He recently read a portion of it for CBS Monday Morning and as expected, fans are going crazy.

EXCLUSIVE: Bono reads a chapter from his new memoir, #SurrenderMemoir, in which he talks about leaving Ireland and his life as the frontman of @U2.



More of his interview with @NorahODonnell this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning. pic.twitter.com/2VmgrM3wOL — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 26, 2022

Like every other rockstar out there, Bono has never enjoyed the unanimous support of music lovers but his yet unreleased memoir is yet to meet a naysayer.

WOULDN'T MISS IT FOR THE WORLD……

Thank you, Norah !!



P.S. He's from my hometown akin to a kinsman !! — MarlaRattan (@MarlaRattan) October 26, 2022

Bono fans have been busy sharing their excitement for his memoir, even though it will take some time for them to get their hands on it.

Babe wake up, Bono’s memoir just dropped — kev (@krzzlek) October 30, 2022

Early reviews of the memoir have already confirmed its excellence, thus prompting MTV VJ Alan Hunter to echo what fans everywhere have been already thinking.

Can’t wait to read: Bono’s memoir is as rambling, fascinating and maddening as he is https://t.co/tjLgivAYup — Alan Hunter (@AlanHunterMTV) October 30, 2022

One ardent Bono fan has solved the dilemma of waiting days to finally read the memoir — by finding a library that is giving away its early copies! Now, that’s what we call determination.

Brooklyn literati love to sneer at New Jersey, but here in Montclair, this Little Free Library is already giving away an advance reader copy of Bono’s memoir … which doesn’t go on sale until next week. pic.twitter.com/WB8jZGw9ao — Adam Lisberg (@adamlisberg) October 29, 2022

What will his memoir talk about? Will it narrate the tale of Bono meeting up with Bill Clinton on a plane to talk politics? Perhaps it will divulge the details of the time when a man was arrested while U2 played “Where the Streets Have No Name” on top of a building in Rochester. Obviously, the rest of us aren’t that lucky to get our hands on sneak copies. We will have to wait for the memoir’s ultimate release and try not to lose our calm when the ones who do get an early copy take to their social media platforms to celebrate their victory.