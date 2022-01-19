The public feud between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears took yet another turn this week when Britney slapped Jamie Lynn with a cease and desist letter over her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Before the book was released, Jamie Lynn claimed that it was “not about” her sister. But that argument has pretty much evaporated given that Britney’s name is mentioned 280 times over the course of 225 pages, and Jamie Lynn very much indeed dragged her in it.

Though Britney has allegedly not read the book, her lawyer Matthew Rosengart claims that the “ill-timed” memoir contains several “misleading or outrageous claims,” and that Britney believes her sister “exploited her for monetary gain,” according to the BBC. “She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” states the letter.

“Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory,” Rosengart warns in the letter. “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. “If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Before news of the cease and desist broke, Britney posted a couple of cryptic Instagram posts, ostensibly alluding to matters that had previously transpired between her and her sister.

“In life a lot of people say “DO I MATTER ????” … try eating alone for 4 months morning … noon … and night Jamie Lynn,” Spears wrote in the first post, posing in her “Baby One More Time” outfit. “I asked myself every day “DOES ANYBODY CARE ??? WTF ??? DO I MATTER ???” I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself “DO I MATTER ???” I didn’t get to cry … I had to be strong … TOO STRONG !!! So yes … YOU DO MATTER and don’t you ever think for one fucking second you don’t.”

In a second long-winded rant, Britney threw shade at Jamie Lynn about landing her Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101, at 12-years-old. “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done,” she shockingly wrote, “slapped you and Mamma right across your fucking faces!!!!!”

Jamie Lynn has yet to publicly comment on the letter, she did post to Instagram on Tuesday to plug her book and thank fans for their support. However, it’s unlikely we’re heard the last of this saga.