Captain America And Black Widow Have A Son In Marvel Comics

Captain America and Black Widow may just be firm friends and allies in the MCU, but in the comics they actually have a son together. Well, in one future timeline, at least.

2008’s animated movie Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow introduced the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and they proved to be so popular that they were soon introduced into the Marvel comics multiverse. And who’s their team leader? James Rogers, son of Steve and Natasha.

Hailing from a dystopian timeline where the world has been ravaged by Ultron, James – who serves with teammates Francis Barton (son of Hawkeye and Mockingbird) and Azari T’Challa (son of Black Panther and Storm) – possesses his father’s super-human strength and possibly the delayed ageing of his mother. He even wields an energy shield patterned like Cap’s. When Kang the Conqueror throws the present-day Avengers into the future, Steve and Natasha come face to face with their child.

There’s a lot that’s left unexplored about James, however. For instance, he’s presumably a genetically-engineered creation of some kind, given that Natasha cannot conceive children due to her time in the Red Room. It’s also a bit of shock that the pair ever had a kid together, as there’s never really been a romance between Rogers and Romanoff in the comics before.

The MCU versions, in fact, probably have more chemistry than their comic counterparts, as seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Given that, it doesn’t seem totally out of the question to imagine James Rogers appearing in the MCU at some point, now that the multiverse is set to be explored in the next few years, in the likes of the What If…? animated anthology show and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

