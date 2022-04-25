Charlize Theron shares ‘Fast X’ BTS photo with Jason Momoa

Charlize Theron is sharing more behind-the-scene images from 'Fast X,' including with co-star Jason Momoa.

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron is sharing more behind-the-scenes glimpses of the forthcoming Fast X, alongside co-star Jason Momoa, in a brand new photo on social media.

“Look who decided to join the party,” Theron captioned the photo, which depicted her sharing an embrace with Momoa, and posted on Twitter Monday.

In previous films from the Fast & Furious franchise, the recent rebranding of The Fast Saga, Charlize Theron’s Cipher was a central villain. But following in the tradition of past characters, such as Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, some fans speculate that Cipher may become one of the good guys for the 10th outing in the film series.

Many fans expressed how Theron’s inclusion in the series is the only reason they keep coming back to the franchise.

Watching the Fast and Furious movies just because of Charlize. She is the only reason! For me the fast saga is over after #F7 with Paul Walker! ❤️🥺 — ✨ ʙɪᴀ ✨ (@its_me_bia_) April 25, 2022

Another fan also praised Theron’s performance in the franchise’s eighth movie, as well.

I loved your acting in fate of furious you were best — Ajaz Ahmed (@king_ajaz786) April 25, 2022

Following reports that Oscar-winner Brie Larson would be joining Fast X‘s cast, there were plenty of movie lovers hoping Theron would soon post a selfie with the Captain Marvel star, as well.

hey queen post one with brie too pic.twitter.com/Uz3NYJmt4o — A | (@OFFTHATTABLE) April 25, 2022

Now post a pic with Brie pic.twitter.com/XGyT1Lcakq — Marvel/DC (@soapw1) April 25, 2022

Theron previously teased some behind-the-scenes images on Instagram after production of the film recently went underway. The post included Theron coolly posing in an elevator where two knocked-out mercenaries, who presumably felt Cipher’s wrath, laid down on the ground next to her.

The globetrotting Fast X will be the penultimate installment of the series, with the 11th film in the franchise being its concluding chapter.