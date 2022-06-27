Chris Hemsworth reveals if Thor misses Iron Man or Captain America more

Thor is the last remaining member of the original Avengers power trio of Captain America, Iron man, and himself. Now that both Cap and Iron man AKA Tony stark have played out their respective storylines (in this universe at least), who does the thunder god miss most? Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has an answer. And it probably won’t surprise you. Somebody probably made one too many Point Break joke.

“I don’t know that Tony was ever very nice to Thor,” Hemsworth told ComicBook.com. “[Thor] was the butt of every joke. He wasn’t. Cap was always a little more kind of friendly.”

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has watched the Avengers films. Or really anyone who just watched the first. Although Tony has tons of fans, his relationships with his teammates have always been tempered by the fact that he always assumes that he’s the smartest guy in the room (admittedly he’s often correct about this — but it’s not exactly tactful to let everyone else in the room know that you think it). Not to mention his often infuriating habit of “gifting” his fellow Avengers with “fun” nicknames.

Whereas Cap is … let’s face it, not only is he America’s ass, he’s also America’s choice for a best pal. Aren’t we all jealous of Sam and Bucky? And even if he isn’t your BFF he’s at least polite. Hey, Thor seemed as happy as everybody else in the theater when Cap wielded Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame. Of course, he misses him.

You can catch Thor and his new besties, The Mighty Thor AKA Jane Foster, Korg, Valkyrie, and The Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder when it hits theaters on July 8.