Chris Pratt shares behind the scenes goodies from ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Chris Pratt shared some fun photos and clips from the set of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special with fans on social media.

The actor posted the snaps and video footage on his Twitter account with the caption, “Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero Kevin Bacon. Now streaming on Disney Plus.”

Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero @kevinbacon. Now streaming on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/7m8TNHwBni — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 25, 2022

The first upload is a clip that shows Pratt in costume as Star-Lord, standing in the middle of a snow-covered street and marveling at the colorful Christmas lights adorning the surrounding buildings.

In the second video, Pratt reclines in a chair while pulling faces and holding up his fingers in a victory sign before turning his camera around to reveal Kevin Bacon. Bacon, who has a cameo in the film, is in conversation with his co-stars Bzermikitokolok (Rhett Miller), Kortobookalia (Murray Hammond), Sliyavastajoo (Ken Bethea), and Phloko (Philip Peeples). In the film, they play the alien band Bzermikitokolok and the Knowheremen to perform the song, “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here).”

The third is an adorable photo of a beaming Pom Klementieff in costume as Mantis, proudly donning Christmas-themed garments.

The final photo shows Bacon grinning with a smiling Miller, Hammond, and Bethea. Incidentally, the alien band is played by the members of filmmaker James Gunn’s favorite country music outfit, the Old 97s.

Most fans responded warmly to the pictures and sent holiday wishes to Pratt. However, MakeItMakeIt7 playfully encouraged him to challenge his co-stars to a dance off, sharing a GIF of Pratt busting a move.

Challenge them to a dance off bro haha. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3rgnjnOV81 — That guy (@MarkItMakeIt7) November 25, 2022

Another fan called Alex7930 lamented that Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 would be the last film with the current cast.

I still can’t believe the next guardians of the galaxy movie will be the last at least with you guys and it’s heartbreaking to me — alex munguia (@axel7930) November 26, 2022

Pratt and his co-stars will definitely end their trilogy on a high note if the next installment is anything like its predecessors. In the meantime, check out The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus.