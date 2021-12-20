Since dating Blink-182 superstar Travis Barker, the eldest Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of renewed fan interest. Once considered a lesser celebrity compared with her siblings, Kourtney has fast become the most interesting. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian took visiting the happiest place on earth to a whole new level, making the special place for celebrities and families alike a private playground for herself and her family to enjoy.

Social media was sent into overdrive this past weekend when Kourtney K, and her fiancé, brought their whole family along to enjoy the magical Christmas decorated Disneyland. The already packed theme park was inundated with more guests as fans began uploading videos of the famous couple walking about the park. So much so that the ride, ‘Indiana Jones Adventures’, was shut down exclusively for the Kardashian/Barker family to ride in private.

@jenn.euros Kourtney Kardashian at Disneyland today! Got the entire ride shut down kardashian ♬ original sound – jenn.euros

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian family has caused havoc at Disneyland. Most recently, Kourtney’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, shut down an entire ride and had it cleared out so she and her daughter could enjoy the ride in private.

Though it isn’t unusual for celebrities to visit Disney World attractions — Captain America himself Chris Evans was spotted enjoying the theme park — most try their best to fit into the crowds and go unnoticed, but as the Kardashians are perhaps the most famous family across the globe, it makes sense that they would have a ride closed down for their private use. As in today’s society with TikTok, Instagram, and other various social media sights, celebrities cannot go unnoticed, especially in a place like Disneyland.

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement on Oct. 18 after their unlikely romance made headlines.