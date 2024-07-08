Image Credit: Disney
Days With My Stepsister
Image via Crunchyroll
News
Anime

‘Days With My Stepsister’ episode 2 release date, confirmed

This might just be your next guilty pleasure series.
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 06:40 am

Family reunions are just too peaceful. Let’s spice things up! And so, we have Days With My Stepsister, which could have easily been a recipe for the usual cringe-fest, but guess what? It’s not. Well, not entirely.

Days with My Stepsister is the latest addition to the step-sibling romance subgenre. The premise is simple enough: Yuuta Asamura gains a new stepsister, Saki Ayase, who just so happens to be the school’s reigning beauty queen. They make a pact to keep things strictly platonic, having seen the fallout from their parents’ previous relationships. But we all know how well that usually goes in these shows, don’t we?

What sets this series apart from its predecessors like Domestic Girlfriend and My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex is its more grounded approach to the subject matter, and the first episode did a solid job setting up the dynamic between the two.

When can we expect to see episode 2 of Days with My Stepsister?

Episode 2 is set to drop on July 11 at 9 pm JST. And if you’re a Crunchyroll subscriber, you’re in luck – they have the licensing rights for this one, so you can watch it to your heart’s content (or until your significant other catches you and gives you that judgy look, whichever comes first).

Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode across different time zones:

Time ZoneLocal Time
Pacific Standard Time (PST)5:00 am
Central Standard Time (CST)7:00 am
Eastern Standard Time (EST)8:00 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)12:00 pm
Central European Time (CET)1:00 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)5:30 pm
Philippine Time (PHT)8:00 pm
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)9:30 pm

