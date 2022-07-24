DC fans relaunch #BoycottWB campaign after Marvel comfortably wins Comic-Con

Comic book movie fans on Twitter are known to be a particularly rowdy bunch, with recent events seeing hashtag activism forcing a humiliating theatrical rerelease for Morbius, as well as a successful Twitter campaign that resulted in Warner Bros. handing Zack Snyder an additional $70 million to reedit the notorious DCEU flop Justice League to fit his original vision. And despite signs that much of that ‘hashtagtivism’ was most likely driven by bots, the stans are at it again with a new #BoycottDC hashtag following a disappointing showing for DC and Warners at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

At an SDCC that saw Marvel/Disney announcing multiple aspects of Phase 5 of the MCU, including trailers for the next Ant-Man and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A certain kind of internet fan had been hoping for announcements that Warner Bros. Discovery would reverse their recent public stances that there would be no restoration of the Snyderverse, with a cultlike belief that Henry Cavill would make a surprise appearance to announce that he was returning to take back the role of Superman.

Instead, DCEU fans had to make do with a new trailer for the Shazam! sequel and The Rock making an appearance as Black Adam to promote his film of the same name. As you can imagine, these recently empowered stans took to Twitter to express their displeasure:

DC fans can only hope that the upcoming DC FanDome event will deliver the goods.