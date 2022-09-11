Disney Parks to welcome back Walt Disney World’s Happily Ever After in 2023

It’s officially time to reach out and find your happily ever after because Disney’s D23 Expo is back for another day of exciting news and surprising announcements. For fans who love all things magical and fairy tale-esque, today’s panel is bringing just the right amount of pizazz.

If your favorite Disney-loving friend is texting you the lyrics to “Happily Ever After” or sending you pictures of them crying, it is with good reason. Walt Disney World made the announcement that fans have been wishing on a star for. The nighttime spectacular, Happily Ever After, is returning to WDW in 2023 to bring its particular brand of joy to Cinderella’s Castle once again.

If you’ve ever experienced the magic that is Happily Ever After, you can understand why the announcement creates such nostalgia and joy in the hearts of Disney fans. If you haven’t, we recommend canceling your plans and watching it on YouTube this moment.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Next year, the popular anthem “Happily Ever After” will play again when an updated nighttime spectacular returns to light up the skies over Cinderella Castle at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort in 2023. #D23Expo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

This tweet sums up exactly how we’re all feeling.

The announcement might be one of the most exciting things to come out of the D23 Expo.

pls this is the best thing ever D23 is giving us so much this year and it’s amazing — megan marchiani (@meganmarchiani_) September 11, 2022

It truly is a big W for Disney Parks.

Fans did catch onto the word “updated” and have to admit, it’s a bit concerning, but we hope updated only means a minor adjustment, and it’s still the same show we know and love.

The "updated" part is concerning not gonna lie. It was clearly perfect the way it was…don't mess it up or people will lose it 😅 — Derek (@DereksTravel) September 11, 2022

We’re all jumping and dancing for joy.

The current nighttime show at Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle is the Disney Enchantment, which is unique for the 50th-anniversary celebration at the park. While it is undoubtedly a magical experience, there’s something extraordinary about Happily Ever After and all of its magic.

Here’s to the long-awaited return of everyone’s favorite nighttime spectacular; get ready to feel your heart beat faster as you reach out and find your happily ever after!