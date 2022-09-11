Disney releases its theme park additions for the next two years

Disney’s D23 Expo is unfolding at the stunning Anaheim Convention Center, and today’s focus has been a lot on the physical experiences that Disney fans enjoy. From Disney Parks around the globe and the stunning resorts that take you out of your daily life and place you directly into the magic of Disney, travelers are taken on a genuinely otherworldly journey.

Earlier today, the expo took fans through a voyage of all things Disney Parks, including exciting expansion promises and previews of a beautiful future with a nod of thanks to the past. With thrilling new rides coming to the parks and resort transformations, there’s no time like the present to be a Disney fan.

So far, 2022 has already seen new additions with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World and the Disney Wish, a beautiful and immersive cruise experience, and Disney is just getting started. There are still new experiences coming this year. Then 2023 will kick off with things like the Tron Lightcycle Run at WDW and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opening at Disneyland.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro just kicked off his A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products presentation following a special performance by singer-songwriter Jordan Fisher. #D23Expo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

Jordan Fisher kicked off the presentation with a song, and of course, the announcements that followed had fans of all ages cheering and dancing with excitement. An image of Disney’s boundless future was placed on the screen, and the lineup sure is exciting.

Some of the rides and experiences are already open and will be undergoing changes, while others will be new to Disney Parks entirely. Some locations are getting rides that are new to them, but fans at every park will experience a truly unique and joyful time with each new addition and a slew of new memories waiting to be made.

Josh D'Amaro wraps his presentation with, “here’s to the next 100 years, and the boundless future we’ll create together.” #D23Expo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

As Josh D’Amaro says, here’s to the next 100 years and all the Disney magic they’ll bring.