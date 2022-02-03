Does Instagram notify users when you screenshot a story?

While there are many social media apps out there with millions of users, not one of them has been able to trump the popularity of Instagram. The social networking site offers tons of unique features to its users and provides simple solutions to every technical difficulty they face. And yet, there is a question that many Instagram users still have. If we take a screenshot of someone’s profile, does the platform notify them about the same?

Instagram stories stay up on a person’s profile for 24 hours, post which they automatically disappear. Apart from posting live videos, sharing a post from a public profile (like resharing Brie Larson’s latest love for maple leaves), etc., the feature is perfect for uploading fresh updates without cluttering your profile page. While this explains the usage of the feature, why does this practice of taking a screenshot of someone else’s story exist?

For starters, unlike posts, there is no option to “save” the post for future reference on Instagram. Taking a screenshot allows for quick storage of whatever it is about their story that interests you, as well as the liberty to share it with whomsoever you please, even if the person you send it to isn’t on Instagram. While the story disappears after 24 hours, it remains in your phone’s gallery until the day you decide to delete it.

So, that brings us back to the question-

Does Instagram notify a user if someone takes a screenshot of their stories?

Image via Pixabay

Nope, it doesn’t. For example, you come across a local comic book seller’s handle on Instagram. Maybe you are impressed with the store in question, their collection of comic books, and plan on visiting it in person. You have your eye on a select few comic books, which were showcased in their stories and posts. You can take as many screenshots of their story as you want, including the posts on their handle and profile pages, as well as any information about their store that they have provided.

In either case, the user will not be notified that you took a screengrab. So, you have the liberty to snoop freely.

Do other third-party apps provide this facility on Instagram?

If you are curious to know if people are taking screenshots of your profile and plan on installing a third-party app that claims to provide you the facility, the best idea would be to not go forward with its installation. While Instagram does allow a few third-party apps, it is pretty strict for the majority of them to maintain the privacy and security of its millions of users. So, as the platform’s strong security measures don’t allow such apps to function, you will most probably end up opening your phone and account to an app possibly containing malware.

Story screenshot notifications may be available one day

Image via Pixabay

Back in 2018, Instagram introduced a feature wherein if someone took a screenshot of your story, you would be immediately alerted about it. So, if you were to open your Story stats, a small starburst icon would appear next to the names of every user who took a screenshot of your story. But within months of introducing this update, Instagram promptly removed it from its platform.

While currently there is no news about the social media platform planning to introduce the update again, it needs to be remembered that the feature exists and Instagram may re-evaluate its decision.

But Instagram does notify about one particular screenshot

Image via Pixabay

While you can continue snapping screenshots when it comes to Instagram stories, you don’t possess the same liberty in the case of “vanishing” direct messages (DMs) on the platform. Unlike the photos and videos sent in the regular messages, the content shared in this mode is not meant to be preserved — they are only viewable for a limited time period.

So, if you were to take a screenshot of someone’s disappearing photo or video on the DM, they will instantly receive a notification by Instagram that the other person took a snap of their message. Also, along with the delivery status that will read “Seen,” a starburst icon will also appear next to the video or photo whose screenshot was taken.

Interestingly, this feature is only available when you access Instagram via your mobile phone. If you were to open your DMs on a computer and then take a screengrab of the “vanishing” photo or video, the other person won’t be getting any kind of notification about the action.