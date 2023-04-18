Donald Trump releases series two of his digital trading cards and they’re even cringier than you can imagine

Back in December, former President Donald Trump released a line of trading card NFTs depicting real and fake (him as an astronaut) images from his life. There were 45,000 cards released selling for $99 a pop. Some were more rare than others and none of them are worth real money. They did sell out but never fear, he’s just released series two.

People don’t get to pick an image because they’re “randomly generated and delivered,” but the site promised only 20 identical cards exist for every design. Trump announced the new run of these money makers (for him) with a post on Truth Social and a very appropriate image of himself holding up the Liberty Bell in front of an American Flag-tinged skyline.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. GO TO collecttrumpcards.com. Have fun!” Were they a success? Or is this another lie that suits the former president’s need for constant money considering the investigative walls around him are closing in.

After one week of frenzied trading, the cards lost 72 percent of their value, per Newsweek, although they were still above their asking price. However, following Trump’s indictment, they jumped in value to almost $1,700, per Insider. Trump said he decided to do the run of cards because a group came to him and he “loved the art.” In an interview with OAN, Trump said he didn’t mind the cartoony aspect of the cards.

“You know, it’s sort of comic book art when you think of it, but they showed me the art and I said, gee, I always wanted to have a 30-inch waist.”

Over on the website for the cards, there’s about every corny image of Trump you can imagine. There’s him as General Washington, as a guitar-playing Elvis on a Trump motorcycle, a dad at a BBQ, and well, you get the point. They’re more cheesy than a parmesan wheel.

If you buy 47 cards (for those keeping score, that’s $4,653) you can get a ticket to a dinner with the president at Mar-a-Lago. Here’s the pitch:

“Dubbed The Winter White House, you’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience at The President’s historic residence and exclusive members only club. This event will be a memory you will talk about forever! President Donald Trump will host an extraordinary evening for some very special Trump Trading Card holders. There will be entertainment and fine dining with The 45th President of The United States.”

What a treat! Oh, and if you buy 100 cards ($9,900) you get the dinner plus a very special bonus: another “special” card. Very exciting.