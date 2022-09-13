The English dub actors for Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero are thanking fans for making the anime film hit the number one spot at the box office the week it debuted, a rarity for the genre for U.S. theaters.

Sean Schemmel’s Goku and Christopher Sabat’s Vegeta may have taken the backseat in Super Hero, in order for the characters of Gohan and Piccolo to shine as Earth’s saviors over the course of the movie, but that did not stop the actors from kicking off their panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon with a heartfelt message of gratitude.

“I want to thank each and everybody in the audience for going to see the new Dragon Ball movie […] it’s number one because of you guys,” Schemmel said.

“If you don’t see it in the theater, you’re really missing out. It is such an amazing experience,” added Sabat, who also voices Piccolo in the film.

Schemmel further encouraged people to see the movie, penned by original manga creator Akira Toriyama, in theaters due to being “shot in such a cinematic manner.”

“You should at least see it once in the theaters,” Sabat added.

Though Goku and Vegeta somewhat took the backseat in Super Hero, the Saiyan rivals-turned-pals did finally engage in that long-awaited sparring match off-planet in the subplot for the movie. Plus, fans will surely be pleased with the much-discussed end-credit scene in the movie.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero represents a rare feat for the U.S. box office by being an anime movie that dominated theater screens for its opening weekend, hauling in $21 million when it premiered last month, according to Variety. In fact, it was the number one movie for that entire week, according to Box Office Mojo.