Actor Dylan O’Brien has been in a number of films and television projects in his life. He got initial notice with Teen Wolf, is appearing the recently-released Not Okay and says now he is annoyed of people saying he will soon be Nightwing in the DCEU.

The actor reveals his distaste for the persistent rumor in a new article published by Screen Rant. He was talking to the publication to promote his role in the social media black comedy satire Not Okay, and says part of the film’s message can be taken in with his experience with scores of anonymous accounts online which made up something which ultimately did not come true.

“No, no, never, never [any truth to the Nightwing rumors]. I’m glad that time has passed and people can see that I was telling the truth. There was so much doubt and speculation and theories and all just from, I don’t even know who originally put… I think that they just post s—t. They have no source. It doesn’t come from anything. It’s crazy actually to see it catch fire. That’s not really fair, is it? It is [like the message of Not Okay]. Yeah. I mean, it was like an account that has a following. It’s somewhat of a credible source and they’re just making s—t up. That’s interesting, isn’t it?”

Of course, public figures can and do lie about what they are working on (does anyone remember Andrew Garfield?) and O’Brien says he is open to playing a superhero someday, but, he does seem genuine in his response here. The 30-year-old is not hurting for work and can be seen next in The Vanishings at Caddo Lake in the future, produced by M. Night Shyamalan.