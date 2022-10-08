Comedian Eddie Murphy has been tasked with forking out $35,000 per month for child support to former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, aka Mel B./Scary Spice.

After years of Murphy paying Brown $25,000 per month following a paternity dispute in 2009, that amount has increased after Brown cited a change of income, according to court documents obtained by DailyMail. Brown filed for more financial assistance two years ago.

The newly-revised, child-support arrangement between Murphy and Brown, the latter of whom went by “Scary Spice” while she was part of the Spice Girls, includes Murphy agreeing to pay for $10,000 of Brown’s attorney fees. Murphy, who was cited as an “extraordinarily high earner” in the court documents, will have to make the monthly payments retroactively from October until their daughter, Angel, turns 18. By contrast, Brown’s income has apparently “decreased dramatically” in recent years, which spurred her to file court papers to ask for more child support from Murphy in 2020, according to the report.

Murphy has 10 children in total with five different women. Reportedly, he initially denied being the father when Brown announced she was pregnant. However, after Angel was born on April 3, 2007, a DNA test confirmed confirmed Murphy was the father, a representative for the actor announced later that year.

Brown said in her 2018 memoir that she and Murphy have recently put their complicated problems behind them, clearing the way for Angel to reunite with her father in 2017, and that they’ve been close ever since.