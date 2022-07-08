‘Elf’ star shares tribute to late co-star James Caan

Tributes are continuing to pour out across the internet following the death of Hollywood legend James Caan. One of the latest, from his Elf co-star and New Girl Star Zooey Deschanel, highlights not only Caan’s acting ability but some of his lesser-known talents as well.

I think he was just capable of so many things and that's what made him such a wonderful actor. I was so honored to have worked with him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LM7LKNprJd — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) July 7, 2022

Elf practically became a family holiday staple the moment it hit the big screen in 2003. Anyone who makes it part of their annual holiday film lineup is more than aware of Deschanel’s musical talents. Her duet of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with star Will Ferrell is one of the film’s stand-out moments. But it turns out that she wasn’t the only accomplished musician in the cast.

Deschanel has recorded several albums as part of the duo She & Him, and noted in a post memorializing Caan that The Godfather actor was a talented piano player in addition to his accomplished acting career. “My favorite memory of him was shooting part of a montage for the end of Elf and he started playing piano,” Deschanel wrote in the caption. “He played beautifully — I sang and he played and I was just astonished by his talent!”

She went on to state that Caan’s many skills were all part of what made him such a great actor, noting in a follow-up tweet, “I think he was just capable of so many things and that’s what made him such a wonderful actor. I was so honored to have worked with him.”

Deschanel wasn’t the only cast member to honor Caan on social media. The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian star Amy Sedaris, who played Caan’s secretary, Deb, in Elf, also posted her own remembrance of Caan on her Instagram.

Andy Richter, who played Caan’s underling writer, Morris, in Elf, also had kind words to say regarding his former co-star.