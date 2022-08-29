Even more people watched episode 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ than show’s record-breaking premiere

House of the Dragon is a certified success as the viewership for episode 2 increased from the record-breaking premiere episode.

The Wrap reports that the second episode, titled “The Rogue Prince,” reached 10.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max following its airing on Sunday. It’s a two percent increase from the premiere episode’s nearly 10 million viewers, which became the biggest debut for HBO, and it continues to rise.

In the second episode, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) struggles to find her place in her father’s court. She’s been named heir and yet she hasn’t garnered any more respect or power. Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) makes a bold move that forces his brother King Viserys (Paddy Considine) to utilize his Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), to intervene. All the while, the Crabfeeder is conquering the Stepstones, which is concerning Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint), his Master of Ships.

House of the Dragon was given a season two renewal the Friday after the first episode, and at that time the viewership numbers nearly doubled to 20 million, beating out other major series including The Boys, Stranger Things, and Euphoria.

A preview for episode three gives fans an early look at the creepy new villain, who will pose a great threat to Daemon, Corlys, and King’s Landing as a whole. With the struggle for King Viserys’ throne growing more dire, it’s only a matter of time before the kingdom erupts in fiery battle.

New House of the Dragon episodes air Sundays on HBO and it’s available to stream on HBO Max.