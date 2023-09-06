Every Godolkin student’s superpower in ‘Gen V’, explained

The world of The Boys is set to return later this month, but not in the way we’re used to; indeed, Gen V will expand Eric Kripke’s high-flying superhero mythos from the grounds of Godolkin University, where young Supes contend with such college hurdles as interpersonal rivalries, last-minute studying, and the dreaded Freshman 15 (except, in Godolkin’s case, the 15 refers to body count rather than pounds).

Suffice to say that the gore-soaked debauchery we’ve come to expect from this canon is still very much on the menu with Gen V, and given the show’s kinetic equation of gung-ho, superpowered college freshmen opposite some heinous underground secrets involving shady human experiments, it’s no bold statement to say that we audiences will eat better than ever before.

But, exactly what sort of threat do these students pose to Godolkin’s dark operation? Here’s what each student featured in Gen V looks to be bringing to the table, superpower-wise.

Marie Moreau – Blood manipulation

Photo via Prime Video

Marie Moreau, a competitive freshman and the show’s protagonist, has the ability to psychically control blood, which she can utilize for both melee and ranged attacks. It doesn’t quite seem clear whether her hemokinesis is limited to her own blood, or if she can control the blood of others as well; perhaps the latter is a skill she’ll pick up later on in the show, in which case she would certainly become the most powerful Supe on campus, and subsequently the biggest thorn in the side of Godolkin.

Andre Anderson – Metal manipulation

Image via Prime Video

A popular student and an ally of Marie, Andre Anderson has the ability to psychically manipulate metal, which he can use to bend, move, and weaponize metallic objects. It seems he can manipulate multiple pieces of metal at a time, making him a force to be reckoned with provided the necessary materials are nearby.

Andre makes for a curious parallel to Magneto, given that Marvel’s premier metal-bender is one of the X-Men’s most complicated antagonists, and Gen V is clearly meant to be The Boys‘ answer to Marvel’s X-Men stories. To that point, it’s safe to assume that Andre will go on to boast a comparable complexity to the show’s conflict, given his contentious relationship with his father, the influential Supe known as Polarity who seems to have no interest in letting Godolkin’s secrets leak.

Emma Meyer – Growth

Image via Prime Video

At a glance, it seems like Godolkin student Emma Meyer possesses the ability to shrink, similar to the ill-fated Termite from the first episode of season three of The Boys (if you know, you know).

That’s not quite the case, though; Emma’s actual power is the ability to grow as big as a regular-sized person, meaning her half-inch-tall form is her true, unpowered state of being.

It’s a cheeky way to lampoon the sizeshifting power trope, and will no doubt be the source of a gag or two in Gen V, but it will still make Emma a cut above the rest when it comes to espionage and surprise attacks.

Cate Dunlap – Mind empathy

Image via Prime Video

We haven’t quite caught a glimpse of Cate Dunlap’s powers in any of the trailers yet, so it’s hard to say exactly how her mind empathy powers manifest, and how she could subsequently use them to aid her classmates in their fight against Godolkin.

Our best guess is that she’ll be able to psychically get a read on an individual’s feelings, potentially allowing for a soft form of mind-reading that could prove invaluable in uncovering further secrets about Godolkin’s illicit practices.

Jordan Li – Sex swap

Image / Screngrabs via Prime Video / YouTube

Jordan Li has been teased as one of Godolkin’s top students, which is infinitely intriguing given that their power is to instantly change the sex of their body; an ability that, on the surface, doesn’t seem to have much in the way of practical application.

Indeed, we can’t fathom what this ability could do outside of allowing Jordan to live a double life, but given that their power is probably known to their classmates and Godolkin, the purpose of a double life would be instantly defeated. It will be interesting, then, to see exactly why Jordan was able to climb the Godolkin ranks, and how they’ll contribute to the disturbing conflict at play.

Sam – Super strength and invulnerability

Image via Prime Video

The boy known only as Sam has the classic superhero combo of super strength and invulnerability, and he looks to be one of the first Godolkin captives we’re introduced to in the show, dressed in an all grey sweatsuit and angrily screaming about never going back to “The Woods.”

Any superhero enthusiast knows that strength and durability are some of the most reliable abilities a superhuman can have, and if the students manage to free him from the clutches of Godolkin, he’ll likely end up being one of their most powerful, if unstable, players.

Luke Riordan – Fire affinity

Image via Prime Video

Luke Riordan is Godolkin University’s golden boy both figuratively and literally, given his popularity with the student body and having chosen Golden Boy as his superhero name. He has the ability to create and manipulate fire, and also seems to be invulnerable to fire, although it’s not clear if either his invulnerability to or manipulation of fire is limited to the flames he creates or not.

Either way, fire is an incredibly destructive force, and having it in your back pocket like Luke does would instantly turn anyone into an instant powerhouse on the battlefield. But, given that a fire manipulator would almost be unfair to have as an ally, it makes us wonder where Luke’s loyalties will ultimately end up lying; after all, no one with a steady/checked/uncontrived ego calls themselves Golden Boy.

Unnamed Godolkin students and captives

Image via Prime Video

Beyond the named students, a number of other young adult Supes have been teased to show up on Godolkin grounds at some point, including a girl with laser vision — who, given that the sweatsuit she wears is the same as Sam’s, is almost certainly another one of Godolkin’s captives — and a student who possesses a Black Canary-esque sonic screech, both of whom seem capable of more than a bit of destruction if something, such as malicious scientists, were to provoke them.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long to see how this ragtag group of superpowered up-and-comers respond to the worst frosh week ever, with Gen V set to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 29.