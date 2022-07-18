The post-apocalyptic and irradiated world of Fallout features a number of iconic locations that draw a powerful contrast between what was and what could’ve been in the ruins of a once-great civilization. One of these, a proud staple of a free-market capitalistic society, is a retail hypermarket called the Super Duper Mart, and according to the latest photos from the set of Prime Video’s forthcoming adaptation, the huge store is being turned into a real set for live-action.

These new images come courtesy of Collider, revealing the exterior of the Super Duper Mart being constructed with all the meticulous care that the nuclear apocalypse requires to look authentic. While there’ve been certain changes to the building’s facade, it looks like the logo is exactly like the game’s.

The Super Duper Mart was first introduced in Fallout 3, but Bethesda Softworks continued to resurrect it for all subsequent installments in the series, including Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas also features the Super Duper brand to some extent, though instead of a building, you get to see the advertisements for its retail chain, as redundant as they may seem in a world overrun by death at every corner.

Fallout 4 Mod Adds Resident Evil Village Villain Lady Dimitrescu 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Fallout is being produced by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, whose previous works include Captain Marvel and Silicon Valley, respectively. Westworld creator Jonathan Nolan is also attached to the project, not only serving as an executive producer but also helming the pilot.

According to Collider, Fallout will start shooting again in late June.