Actor, musician, and guy who can stick with method acting to an absurd extent, Jared Leto, got to play the Joker in the 2016 Suicide Squad, much to the chagrin of many, in retrospect. Unfortunately for him, staying in character to play DC’s most iconic villain didn’t pay off.

Reminding you that this is the worst joker ever pic.twitter.com/fYmr0Kk8RR — 𝚉𝚄𝙶 (@Av3rage_Us3r) February 22, 2023

Sentiment like the above for the version conceived in Zack Snyder’s universe has been circulating on Twitter today, alongside a discussion of who should take over the role in the next run of DC Comics movies being shepherded by James Gunn. While Leto had a chance in Suicide Squad, this clearly did not pop, as another says a little-known version from television would be a lot better.

Cameron Monaghan should be the DCU Joker pic.twitter.com/tYkVBpQHYR — 🖤 Carter (@_MileStoner) February 19, 2023

For those unaware, Monaghan got to play the role in the form of twins on the show Gotham. His Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska characters each took on aspects of the infamous villain and, when assessing the best versions of the character, another adds Monaghan is right up there with Hamill, as, unlike the grating or more serious performances, he is just enjoying his moment.

My biggest complaint about Joker in live action is how every Joker post Ledger felt like it was trying to compete with Ledger’s version or be another social commentary



Then you have Cameron Monaghan who felt like he took a page from Mark Hamill and just had FUN with it https://t.co/Ed1e4ozbg4 pic.twitter.com/IfjugqeoSj — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) February 18, 2023

What will come next for everyone’s favorite crazy clown remains to be seen. For now, even Suicide Squad director David Ayer has washed his hands of Leto’s maddening “method” performance and fans still dunk on him for it and the Morbius misadventure, too. Despite the well-documented difficulty of working with the actor in a professional setting, Leto isn’t struggling to find work and will next appear in Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot film later in the year.