Fans of ‘Warrior Nun’ force the entire world to notice their love, making the series trend

Amidst all the noise on Twitter about The Last of Us and James Gunn’s recently-revealed DC Universe slate, the scorned, and ever-persistent fandom of Warrior Nun have once again managed to cut through it all.

Folks who are determined to give Warrior Nun a new lease on life successfully kicked off the next leg of their campaign, this time getting the phrase ‘NETFLIX REVERSE YOUR DECISION’ trending on Twitter:

this is what a beautiful show looks like



NETFLIX REVERSE YOUR

DECISION #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunpic.twitter.com/pk5xteuzdo — SleepyCookie (@losientocookie) January 31, 2023

8.29M #SaveWarriorNun tweets! 129k tweets on this Day 49! This is pretty 🥰. We better keep it going and reach those 10M ASAP, cause idk about you but I want that script.



NETFLIX REVERSE YOUR DECISION#WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/o0W8g8NzVW — Camille | #SaveWarriorNun (@RationalNerd) January 31, 2023

This reinvigorated and concentrated effort comes barely a day after Warrior Nun’s creator, Simon Barry, promised ‘rewards’ to the show’s fans if the everlasting Twitter campaign reaches a specific milestone.

The Save Warrior Nun train is certainly not slowing down – nearly two weeks ago, the fandom spitefully (and ingeniously) rented out a billboard in front of Netflix’s headquarters, making their demands crystal clear. In case Netflix’s decision makers are clear of Twitter, at the very least they’re going to be looking at the giant advert on their morning commute for a month.

The streaming giant certainly did very little to quash the campaign earlier this month by saying it has never canceled a successful show, which has of course become a running joke among the Warrior Nun fandom since the statement was made.

Let’s make some noise! Reply with NETFLIX REVERSE YOUR DECISION using the hashtags #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/x1vPLQCNhg — Patrycja. 🥀 (@jauregaysthetic) January 31, 2023

This wasn’t the first, and likely won’t be the last time a hashtag or phrase relating to the revival of Warrior Nun ends up trending on Twitter. We can only wonder when Netflix is going to sit up and take notice.

So many options, Netflix. This isn’t multiple choices questions with minus system like in med schools, so you can choose anything you are comfortable with without getting minus.

NETFLIX REVERSE YOUR DECISION #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/xg3XQ8Zovh — Hazel (@hazel_lwin95) January 31, 2023

If you’re unfamiliar with Warrior Nun, its two seasons are still available to stream in their entirety on Netflix. Binge it over the weekend, and if you dig it (which the show’s stats on Rotten Tomatoes seem to indicate you will), join in on the effort to get it up and running again.