Ewan McGregor was unambiguously on equal footing, and not the high ground, next to Hayden Christensen at the London premiere.

The stars of Obi-Wan Kenobi, including Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, are making their grand entrance at the London premiere, weeks ahead of the show’s debut on Disney Plus.

Some images of the stars, which also included co-stars Maya Erskine and Moses Ingram, were posted on the Disney Plus Twitter account Thursday.

McGregor will reprise his role as the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, a character who was a high point of the prequel trilogy. Christensen will also be reprising his role as Darth Vader in the show, but this time he’s on equal footing with his co-star, rather than being on the low ground.

While Erskine’s role in the series is being kept under wraps for now, Ingram will play a character called Inquisitor Reva, The Third Sister. According to Star Wars‘ website, the character is aligned with the Galactic Empire. In a trailer, we saw the character terrifyingly interrogate Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars, the uncle and guardian of Grant Feely’s Luke Skywalker. We also see her racing across a rooftop with a lightsaber in hand, hinting at what is sure to be a formidable presence in the show.

Fans were obviously stoked to see some of the OG Star Wars stars being reunited, especially Christensen, who has taken something of an acting hiatus since Revenge of the Sith.

Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus on May 27.