Tom Holland and Zendaya are the current golden couple of Hollywood, at least at the moment. After a known fashion publication called Tom “Mr. Zendaya,” fans of the pair took to Twitter to discuss whether or not the British actor would rock the nickname or find himself irritated by it.

Tom and Zendaya, also known together as Tomdaya (maybe), appear to be madly in love, and have been accustoming fans to the cutest displays of affection,ever since their romance went public when they were photographed together in the summer of 2021.

The actor – and Mr Zendaya – knows a thing or two about good tailoring. https://t.co/qtke8COiWb — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 9, 2022

One such instance was the probable inspiration for the British Vogue post which has been causing quite the stir online. Earlier this year, the couple wore matching New York Rangers jerseys to a match at Madison Square Garden, but with a twist – Zendaya’s jersey had “Holland” written on the back, while Tom’s, naturally, had “Zendaya”. Is that where “Mr. Zendaya” could have come from? After all, the actress isn’t usually known by her last name of Coleman.

Apparently some fans thought it was demeaning to reduce Tom to his relationship, arguing the actor has made enough of a name for himself to not be constantly associated with his girlfriend. The majority, however, think Marvel’s Spider-Man is probably perfectly fine being referred to as “Mr. Zendaya,” with one user joking he might have even specifically asked for it.

tom holland definitely asked to be referred to as mr zendaya https://t.co/RZRlNCROlx — bipolar bicon (@bipolarbicon) June 12, 2022

tom would literally get mr zendaya tattooed on his ass if he could so idek why tommies pressed — louisa 2.0 (@dayasinclair) June 12, 2022

hes out here liking cheesy captions like this and u think he’d be upset about being called mr zendaya pic.twitter.com/LNZxUtDxjm — tia (@ZENDTATl) June 12, 2022

To be fair, anyone dating Zendaya would probably be looking to broadcast the fact at any opportunity, and it’s clear Tom is his girlfriend’s biggest fan. As this Twitter user points out, he “will ignore interviewers during press tours for a billion dollar movie he’s the star of just to look at a PICTURE [sic] of his gf’s face,” while another added a video of the 26-year-old actor showering Zendaya with compliments as an example of his “malewife” energy.

tom holland will ignore interviewers during press tours for a billion dollar movie he’s the star of just to look at a PICTURE of his gf’s face … i’m sure “mr zendaya” is music to his ears. pic.twitter.com/xvtxwgFTZK — Julia (@tomhollwho) June 12, 2022

Mr zendaya trending oh he will never beat the malewife allegations 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/6qOTcZueJs — ally (@fiImpeter) June 13, 2022

A couple of pictures that made the rounds for the way Zendaya was holding Tom a few months back also resurfaced in the midst of the “Mr. Zendaya” debate.

he is definitely mr zendaya pic.twitter.com/rD2TX101Tc — bella 🍂 (@moonysdwt) June 13, 2022

Almost everyone seems to agree Mr. Holland would find the “Mr. Zendaya” moniker funny or flattering, and some claim those who disagree have never seen the way the couple interact, and especially the way he looks at the Euphoria actress.

People who think Tom Holland would mind being called "Mr Zendaya" have obviously never seen them interact, or the way he looks at her. https://t.co/WtKhbF9gqI — Teri Shockey 🧡 👻 🎃 (@1912Fenway) June 13, 2022

It looks highly unlikely he would have any problem with this situation, then, but just in case he isn’t okay with being “Mr. Zendaya,” there are plenty of Twitter users ready to jump at the opportunity.