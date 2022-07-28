‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics couldn’t be happier about skipping another origin story

For almost 30 years, bringing the Fantastic Four into live-action has proven to be a surprisingly difficult task given the titular team’s status as one of the most iconic, beloved, and enduringly popular figureheads of the entire Marvel comic book universe.

The 1994 version was only made to keep hold of the rights and never released to the public, Tim Story’s mid-2000s duology were the definition of unspectacular blockbusters, while Josh Trank’s infamous 2015 reboot went down in the history books as one of the worst superhero movies ever made. However, if anyone can get Marvel’s First Family right, it’s Kevin Feige.

Any self-respecting fan of spandex-clad cinema will be fully aware of the Fantastic Four and their origins by now, so it’s no surprise that social media breathed a collective sigh of relief when Marvel’s chief creative officer confirmed that we won’t need to see Reed Richards, Sue Storm, her brother Johnny, and Ben Grimm exposed to cosmic rays yet again.

So Kevin feige has confirmed Fantastic Four origin story wont be the same as comics, they will most likely go for the Super Skrull Story as the super skrull is (rumored) to be one of the 3 villians thats (rumored) to be in #FantasticFour reboot. pic.twitter.com/xdTy1c0hat — MARVEL NEWS AND THEORIES (@MCUTheories1) July 27, 2022

Do people really know the Fantastic Four origin story by heart? I feel like that's NOT a story embedded into pop culture as much as Batman or Spidey's. — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) July 28, 2022

The Fantastic Four origin story is not that well known but I’m so tired of origin stories so no one tell Kevin that lol https://t.co/rIP7O6HIli — Evan Von Doom 💀 (@EvanReadsComics) July 28, 2022

No Fantastic Four origin story? Good!



Go one step further and adapt the Jonathan Hickman run with Franklin and Valeria! pic.twitter.com/dhWjrqFXS0 — mandy (@BattinsonMarvel) July 27, 2022

Here's How John Krasinski Could Look In Fantastic Four Reboot 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

We're probably still going to see the Fantastic Four's origin story in the MCU. They are just not going to make it a whole movie. — Smiso (@directorsmiso) July 28, 2022

The MCU’s aversion to telling the fantastic four’s origin is so utterly baffling. They literally have to explain where they’ve been this entire time and where they came from… THAT’S AN ORIGIN STORY — doctor doom updates account (derogatory) (@foeyeahboi) July 27, 2022

"everyone knows the fantastic four's origin story" yeah cause it's been PASTICHED a billion fucking times — max (@maxrkov) July 27, 2022

I’m happy that the Fantastic Four movie won’t focus on an origin story.



The Fantastic Four is about discover and adventure in my opinion so getting to that fast and implying the important parts of their past is a good approach I think. pic.twitter.com/uVrgU89I0L — carrot scraps (@CarrotScraps) July 27, 2022

The burning question that needs to be answered between now and Fantastic Four‘s November 2024 release date is the who, what, when, where, and why. San Diego Comic-Con came and went without any casting or directorial news, but that doesn’t mean MCU supporters don’t have questions about the machinations of the super squad’s arrival.

If we’re not getting origin stories, then they could arrive fully-formed from another timeline or universe, a theory that began to hold a lot more water when it was confirmed the fifth outing with a fourth different lineup would be coming to theaters a mere six months before Destin Daniel Cretton’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and there are many multiversal connections to be made between the conqueror and Fantastic Four patriarch Reed.