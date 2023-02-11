‘Fast X’ director was desperate to bring his own flair to the long-running franchise

Louis Leterrier has a lot to prove to Fast and Furious fanatics after directing the highly anticipated 10th film, Fast X, following the unexpected departure of longtime collaborator Justin Lin in April 2022, days after production started.

As previously reported on We Got This Covered, Lin’s exit stemmed from the filmmaker’s conflict with the script and Fast X‘s star and producer, Vin Diesel. Leterrier would sign on as director last May.

With Fast X’s trailer being released to the general public recently, Leterrier discussed why it was significant for him to bring his spin to the billion-dollar franchise. The 49-year-old told Comic Book during Fast X‘s trailer release party in Los Angeles on Feb. 9 that despite the movies being known for their action-packed scenes, he wanted to bring some form of reality and emotion. Leterrier said:

“Well, it was important for me to bring my flair. My flair is reality, is physics, is bringing the actors into the action, never separating action and storytelling and emotion. Everything is doing a little bit of stirring the pot and bringing everybody into this controlled chaos.”

This isn’t the first time Leterrier has opened up about his experience shooting Fast X. In a separate interview with Total Film, the director expressed that his first couple of takes after signing on to film Fast X were “daunting” because he wasn’t well prepared. Further in the discussion, Leterrier added that after rewriting the script and making it his own during his first week on set and working alongside Diesel, he was able to find his footing.

Fast X follows Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto and his family after Hernan Reyes’ son seeks revenge for the drug lord’s untimely demise. The movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, John Cena, and many others.

Fast X is set to premiere in theaters on May 19.