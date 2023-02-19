Former President Jimmy Carter “at peace” as final days draw near

As the nation begins to say goodbye to former president Jimmy Carter, his grandson says the beloved humanitarian is “at peace.”

Yesterday, The Carter Center announced that he has chosen to spend his remaining days at home surrounded by his family. At 98 years old, the 39th U.S. president opted not to seek further medical treatment for an undisclosed illness. Instead, he returned to his Plains, Georgia, home under hospice care. He remains the longest-living president in U.S. history.

While America mourns, Carter’s grandson, former Georgia state senator Jason Carter, said his grandfather’s house is filled with love.

I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words https://t.co/9rhG61sZEV — Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) February 18, 2023

Jimmy Carter served as Georgia’s governor from 1971 to 1975 before being elected president in 1977. Widely considered one of the most truly decent and honorable men to serve in the oval office, his single presidential term is ranked among the most ineffective. However, his true legacy and historical impact would come after his political career had ended. In 1984, he partnered with Habitat for Humanity, which provides free housing to the needy, and was honored with the United Nations Human Rights Prize in 1998. A year later, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His greatest achievement came in 2002 when he won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Jimmy Carter “may well have improved the lives of more people in more places over a longer period of time than any other recent president,” wrote @NickKristof in 2015. https://t.co/zAPvN4qqHm pic.twitter.com/IpKITT54bz — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) February 18, 2023

We've seen few humans this devoted and humble as Jimmy Carter.

Quietly continuing his mission,which was to do good.

If you must leave us go gently . Leave your heart and bravery so we might learn.

Thank you President Carter.

Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/PloLd3uF91 — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) February 19, 2023

I've had the good fortune to meet many presidents, kings, Nobel Peace Prize winners and truly impressive people. Few are as truly good as Jimmy Carter, who at age 98 is now entering hospice. He leaves this planet so much better than he found it. A great, great, great man. https://t.co/x2SLzicmFj — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 18, 2023

Carter’s current diagnosis was not released, though he has had treatments related to cancer over the years. CNBC reported that he had a cancerous mass removed from his liver in 2015, to which he said, “I’m perfectly at ease with whatever comes. I’ve had an exciting, adventurous, and gratifying existence.”