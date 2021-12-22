Gina Carano quotes Elon Musk on ‘wokeness’ — from a parody news site

Gina Carano shared a photo on her Twitter page on Wednesday quoting Elon Musk on the matter of woke politics, and though the owner of Tesla and SpaceX was quoted in The Babylon Bee, someone really ought to tell Carano that the news website primarily deals in satirical content.

While the former Mandalorian actress continues to make headlines on a regular basis, if we rewind our clocks to a few years back, Carano’s name would only be associated with the Cara Dune character in Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series. Nowadays, though, you can no sooner recall the actress’s name than remember all of her controversial statements about the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing laws, mask-wearing mandates, and of course, the crème de la crème of them all, undermining the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Only recently, the martial artist made the rounds again by criticizing several foreign countries for mishandling the ongoing pandemic and then followed that by recommending a conspiracy book. If you’re inclined to think that Carano is done for 2021, you’re regretfully mistaken, as the No. 4 Google trending actor of the year has just taken another jab at “wokeness” by quoting a recent Elon Musk interview.

This statement comes from Musk’s recent appearance on The Babylon Bee, a Christian satire news website that many have dubbed as the evangelical version of The Onion.

In a clip from the interview making the rounds via The Post Millennial’s Twitter account, Musk claims “he’s not perverted enough to be on CNN” while sipping a White Claw.

Elon Musk @elonmusk says he's not perverted enough to be on CNN. pic.twitter.com/8QSc04W6cr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 22, 2021

The full interview with the normally tongue-in-cheek site is up on YouTube, prefaced with the note, “RED ALERT: this is not a joke,” before going on Elon Musk sat down with Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, EIC Kyle Mann, and Creative Director Ethan Nicolle for an in-depth interview on wokeness, Elizabeth Warren, taxing the rich, the Metaverse, which superhero Elon would be, and how the left is killing comedy.”

For Carano, the video gives her a chance to continue to stay in the social media limelight, which is not shrinkng despite some recent questionable takes. It’s tweets like this, however, that mean we really have seen the last of Cara Dune in the season two finale, after all, as we’re not sure the House of Mouse wants to take on the brand of publicity Carano brings to the table.