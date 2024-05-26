unhingedanimefan
‘Here’s what really happened…’: Man who claims he’s one half of NYC’s ‘Blanket Couple’ comes up with insane excuse for what really went on underneath the covers

There's no way he could possible think people would believe this!
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 26, 2024 12:33 pm

You probably remember the “blanket couple,” unfortunately for most of us the image of the two going at it in a public park has been seared into our eyeballs since the clip was posted to TikTok. Well, now one half of the couple has come forward to share their side of the story.

Recommended Videos

A video posted under the account name “unhingedanimefan” (the name somehow feels very appropriate) features a man claiming to be “the guy from the NYC park couple.” Personally, if it were me, I would never be bold enough to show my face online after everybody saw me doing the deed in public, but then again, I wouldn’t have the confidence to do it in public in the first place. I suppose it takes a certain mindset to have that kind of audacity.

Anyways, he starts out the video by promising to tell us what really happened, because apparently it wasn’t sex. Brace yourselves for this one, his excuse is wild.

@unhingedanimefan

Here’s what really happened that day. #blanketcouple #blanketchallenge #newyorkcityblanketcouple #park #trending #unhingedanimefan #fyp

♬ Paris – 3Hzwave

Of course! Why did we not see it sooner? It was an innocent game of Twister, guys! The blanket was just there to make it more of a challenge, because apparently they were practicing for the “sports league for Twister.” I did look into whether there really was a sports league for Twister, but I couldn’t really find much, so it must be a pretty niche interest.

At least he has the self-awareness to admit that “it looks questionable,” but he explains it away pretty easily by saying “those movements that you saw were just us switching positions on the board.” So obviously, we must all have our minds in the gutter for not seeing this whole thing as the innocent, family-friendly game it was. I’m not sure what’s worse, having sex in a park, or thinking people would believe you were playing a game of Twister.

Obviously most of the people who saw the response weren’t exactly buying what this guy was selling. Some were wondering where the Twister board was in the video (there wasn’t one) while others went along with the joke.

i didn’t see any twister board what were actually doing then 🤨

I belive his story…..I myself have gotten into some pretty aggressive twister competitions!!

…i think this is more cringe than being recorded having sex in a public park, congrats

Okay, so this has all been a bit of fun, but a quick check of the account will raise some questions. First of all, some have noted that this guy doesn’t exactly match how the man in the original videos looked. Furthermore, he has multiple videos talking about him and his girlfriend being the “blanket couple” with even more outlandish excuses. His other explanation is that they were just reading a book, and they were moving about because they couldn’t see the pages. 

@unhingedanimefan

I wanr to address the allegations against me and my girlfirend. WE WERE NOT DOING WHAT EVERYONE IS SAYING WE WERE DOING…and obviously this is a joke. #rumors #fyp #newyorkcityblanketcouple #nycblanketcouple #blanketchallenge #blanketcouple #newyorkcity #unhingedanimefan #batteryparknyc #satire Let’s see how many people fall for this.😭

♬ original sound – 🔥Unhinged AF🔥

The caption of this video confirms that it’s a joke, and a pretty good one at that — definitely made me laugh. This guy is not the one from the blanket couple, he’s just a funny dude on TikTok. The true identity of the blanket couple will likely remain a mystery forever, but let’s be honest — that’s probably for the best.

