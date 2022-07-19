House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has revealed that he auditioned for a minor role in Game of Thrones once. Though now that he’s making his Westeros debut in a lead role, it’s safe to say that the actor doesn’t regret missing out on being a bodyguard in the world’s most popular television series.

Toussaint recently had a chat with Entertainment Weekly ahead of House of the Dragon‘s release on HBO next month, talking about the time he almost made it into Game of Thrones as a Dornish bodyguard.

“I ended up working with a girl called Jessica Henwick. I did a job with her. Now, in her section of the story [in Game of Thrones], there’s her and there’s her sisters with the whips and stuff. Then there’s her mother, who’s [played by] Indira Varma. And then there’s her uncle. Her uncle has a bodyguard. That was one of the roles I auditioned for.”

Henwick played Nymeria Sand for a brief while in the fifth season of Game of Thrones. She further reprised her role alongside the rest of the Sand Sisters when Daenerys launched her all-out assault on Westeros, though their time in the story was ultimately short-lived thanks to the last two seasons already being packed to the rafters with dozens of characters.

Now that Toussaint has lost the opportunity to portray Doran Martell’s bodyguard, he’ll be able to bring Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake, to life on the small screens with all of his multi-faceted and intruging glory.

The first season of House of the Dragon, consisting of 10 episodes, will start premiering from Aug. 21.