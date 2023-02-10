Hugh Jackman tweets accidental thirst trap while taking shots at Ryan Reynolds

If Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ plays on an endless repeat whenever you envision the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, you’re not alone. After the announcement that Reynolds and Jackman would be working together on Deadpool‘s grand entrance to the MCU was made public, we all fell more profoundly in love with the talented and very muscular actors.

In preparations for Deadpool 3 — otherwise known as Wolverine 10, Jackman and Reynolds have been putting in the work to bring the best versions of themselves to the big screen, which is precisely why we brought up their painfully beautiful physique in the first place. Wolverine’s Jackman shared an image today of him getting — well… even more jacked, and we’ve got to admit, it left us feeling quite parched.

In addition to sharing a phenomenal thirst trap on this fine Friday, Jackman also points out that he’s more advanced than Reynolds, not just in age but in muscular stature. This is Wolverine we’re talking about, so Jackman will be more stacked than ever before.

It’s not just gaining a bit of muscle definition that’s required for Jackman, he’s had to change his entire plan of action in everything from calorie intake to working out, and he’s promising to be larger than ever before for the upcoming theatrical event alongside his arch nemesis, Deadpool.

In a recent chat with Stephen Colbert, Jackman spoke of his gaining muscle and the fact that a recent nomination for the film, Spirited could very well make the filming process of Wolverine 10 a total disaster for him.

“It’s 6000 calories. It’s about 6000 calories a day. I think, at the moment, I’m building up; I’m at like four and a half to 5000 calories. I wore a heart rate monitor as Harold Hill. So my trainer said, ‘I need to know what I’m working with here,’ because I’m trying to bulk up. So I burned 1500 calories in the show eight times a week, and she goes, ‘oh, wow — you’ve got to eat.’ So I was eating 4000 calories a day, and, yeah, and I’m sorry for the audiences in the front row. I’m sorry for my cast. I’m sorry for my wife. It was not pretty, but now I’m just eating and training.”

Eating and training might be two of the most critical parts of the training process, but the third is gearing up to spit sarcasm and sass with Reynolds for the foreseeable future, something they’re both already great at. In fact, he brought up Reynolds during his Colbert appearance and begged audiences not to give his co-star a bigger head. Referencing a Tweet that he shared earlier this year, he brought up that Reynolds sings on a catchy tune from Spirited alongside Will Ferrell, and even though he loves almost everyone involved, he doesn’t want Reynolds to get any recognition for the song.

“Singing on that song is Ryan Reynolds, and it was shortlisted for an Oscar, and I was like, ‘I have to be on a set for months with this man. And he gets nominated for Best Song if he gets validated in any way, as a singer, I am never going to actually get through one day let alone three months.’ So for the love of God, I know that nominations close tomorrow please, please. I love Justin and Benji. I love Will Ferrell. Please don’t validate him.”

Of course, their jabs at each other are all done in good fun, and fans just can’t get enough of them. So here’s to comedy, an exciting storyline, more ridicule, and a plethora of shirtless selfies when Deadpool 3, better known as Wolverine 10, begins filming.